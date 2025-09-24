HOLT Truck Centers Donates 5 Trucks to Advance Diesel Technician Education and Workforce Development

SAN ANTONIO, Texas- HOLT Truck Centers, an operating company of HOLT Group, donated five heavy-duty trucks to promote diesel technician training at three schools in Oklahoma, highlighting their commitment to education, workforce development, and the future of the skilled trades industry.

The donation includes two trucks each to Francis Tuttle Technology Center and Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, and one truck to Tulsa Tech. Each truck weighs more than 50,000 pounds and is equipped with advanced systems that aim to help students bridge the gap between theory and practice.

“We are proud to support programs that are shaping the future of our skilled trades workforce,” said Robert Fulgium, senior vice president of HOLT Truck Centers. “At HOLT Truck Centers, we recognize the critical importance of providing students with access to industry-standard equipment, ensuring they graduate job-ready and confident in their abilities. Training on the latest tools and technologies will give students a competitive edge as they transition into the workforce.”

The donation comes at an important time, as industry experts forecast a growing technician shortage due to retiring baby boomers and an increasing demand for skilled trade professionals. According to TechForce Foundation’s 2024 Technician Supply and Demand Report, the United States will need more than 249,000 new techs by 2028 to meet demand.

This growing gap threatens productivity and service reliability. HOLT Truck Centers’ donation aims to address this issue by providing schools with the tools to train more students and strengthen the workforce pipeline.

The trucks will be used across several training programs to enhance hands-on learning in the diesel industry. They will combine classroom instruction with evolving technologies like hybrid and electric systems, help meet rising student interest, and provide practical experience for students training to become diesel technicians.

HOLT Truck Centers’ donation reflects their goal to support students and empower entire communities by helping close the talent gap in skilled trades.

