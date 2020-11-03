IC Bus Kicks Off Electric Bus Tour Through California with In-Charge Energy

LISLE, Ill. — Today, IC Bus kicked off its electric bus tour – a two-week, eight stop event that brings its production model CE Series Electric bus to school districts and IC Bus dealerships across California.

Joined by In-Charge Energy, a leading energy and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure solutions company and partner of Navistar, as well as experts from NEXT, Navistar’s eMobility business unit, IC Bus is showing firsthand how its product, as well as its end-to-end turnkey solution, is the best option for customers looking to make the switch to electric.

“When talking about electric buses, it’s important to understand it goes well beyond just the vehicle, you need a true partner for the entire electrification process,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager of IC Bus. “Together with our internal NEXT team, as well as our partners, IC Bus is positioned to offer everything our customers need for a safe, seamless transition to electric.”

The IC Bus CE Series Electric is the first and only electric school bus in the industry to offer three regenerative braking modes to ensure optimum performance of the school bus and maximize available battery range of more than 200 miles with the largest battery configuration installed. The CE Series Electric offers industry-leading range and districts will be able to outfit their electric vehicle with one, two, or three battery packs depending on their application needs, which offer approximate ranges of 70, 135, or 200-plus miles per charge. IC Bus is the only OEM to offer up to three batteries on an electric school bus.

The CE Series electric is designed to give customers a zero-emissions vehicle that will offer AC and DC charging as standard, which in turn gives users the flexibility of using efficient level 2 charging or a DC fast charge. The vehicle-to-grid charging capacity is also standard, which makes it possible for districts to sell electric power back to their local utility companies if their operations create surplus energy.

The CE Electric Series is available for order now and is supported by the industry-leading IC Bus dealer network. For more information related to the CE Series Electric, visit www.ICBus.com/electric.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

About In-Charge Energy

In-Charge is an energy solutions company that is accelerating the electrification of transportation by providing comprehensive, scalable electric fleet charging infrastructure solutions. The company tailors charging systems to private and public commercial fleets, electric vehicle manufacturers, municipalities and commercial facilities owners. The founding team is among the most experienced in EV charging infrastructure, with executive experience at TESLA, ABM, NRG Energy, EVgo, Innogy eMobility, and Edison International. The company provides first-of-its-kind turnkey energy and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure solutions as a service to customers of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV).