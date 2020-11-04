(STN Podcast E35) Not Going Back: COVID-19 Spurs School Bus Industry to Innovate

Transfinder’s President & CEO Antonio Civitella joins Tony & Ryan to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about changes that may be permanent in the student transportation industry.

From office practices like Zoom meetings, to new technology like parent communication apps and contact tracing, to educational efforts like Wi-Fi access, technology is helping districts of all sizes improve.

Track how districts are using technology and reopening in-person classes at stnonline.com/tag/coronavirus.

