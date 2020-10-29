Wednesday, October 28, 2020
7-Year-old Girl, School Bus Driver Killed in Tennessee School Bus Crash
NewsSafety

7-Year-old Girl, School Bus Driver Killed in Tennessee School Bus Crash

By Taylor Hannon
A fatal school bus crash in Meigs County, Tennessee on Oct. 27, resulted in the death of the school bus and student passenger. Eight other student passengers were injured in this crash. Twitter/@THPChattanooga.
A fatal school bus crash in Meigs County, Tennessee on Oct. 27, resulted in the death of the school bus and student passenger. Eight other student passengers were injured in this crash. Twitter/@THPChattanooga.

A school bus and utility truck crash resulted in the death of the school bus driver and a student on board.

According to a preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2018 Freightliner utility truck was traveling north on State Highway 58 in Meigs County Tuesday afternoon, when it ran off the road. Driver Terry Trammell, 56, over-corrected his vehicle to get back onto the roadway but lost control and veered into the other lane. The school bus was traveling south when Trammell’s vehicle made contact with it. Trammell was reportedly injured.

The Meigs County Schools bus was on its afternoon route with 24 students on board. The school bus driver, Lisa Dillard, 53, along with a 7-year-old female were killed in the crash. Eight other student passengers were also injured.

On Wednesday, the district posted a statement on its website thanking first responders and emergency personnel for their actions and support related to the school bus crash.

“We sincerely appreciate all of your thoughts, prayers and the outpouring of support that has been shown to Meigs County Schools and our community,” Director of Schools Clint Baker and the Meigs County Board of Education, stated on its website. “Meigs County is a tight knit community and we know the bond will be important as we navigate the days ahead.”

Meigs County Schools reported that several students have since been released from the hospital. At this time, the crash remains an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed against Trammell.

School Transportation News will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

