IC Bus Launches IC Bus Cares Program Offering Deferred Payment, Access to IC Bus 360

LISLE, Ill. — In response to the impact of COVID-19, IC Bus today launched IC Bus Cares. The new program offers customers the option to defer payments for six months and offers IC Bus 360 – the company’s all inclusive, one-stop service communication and remote diagnostics platform – free until Oct. 1.

“Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our customers have not stopped,” said Trish Reed, vice president and general manager, IC Bus. “Many of them are out doing good each day delivering meals to kids in need, using their buses as Wi-Fi hotspots for students to access online learning and picking up course work and dropping it off at student’s homes. These actions speak volumes about the community that we have in the school bus industry, and through this program we hope to provide support and say thank you to our customers.”

Six Month Deferred Payment*

Until May 31, customers will have the option to finance purchases through Navistar Capital and not incur payments for six months. The finance program offers customers the ability to purchase new vehicles without tying up short-term cash. The offer includes current dealer stock inventory or new sold orders of IC Bus CE and RE Series models at IC Bus dealerships that have fully executed dealer agreement with Navistar Capital. The offer is available to well qualified borrowers and commercial customers only.

Free Access to IC Bus 360

IC Bus and its dealers are happy to introduce an industry-leading online service communications and fleet management tool called IC Bus 360. The program helps customers safely and effectively manage their fleets and offers customers tools to maximize uptime and manage the health of their fleets digitally. For more information and to learn about current offers on IC Bus 360, contact your local IC Bus dealer.

IC Bus COVID-19 Resource Center

In addition, IC Bus has also continuously updated it’s COVID-19 Resource Center. The site is dedicated to offering customers standard safety information, company news and links to other resources such as how to properly clean a bus.

For more information on these programs, reach out to your local IC Bus Dealership.

About Navistar

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) is a holding company whose subsidiaries and affiliates produce International brand commercial and military trucks, proprietary diesel engines, and IC Bus brand school and commercial buses. An affiliate also provides truck and diesel engine service parts. Another affiliate offers financing services. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

* Additional terms and conditions apply, see your participating IC Bus dealer for complete details of this offer.