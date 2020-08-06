Monday, August 10, 2020
Home Industry Releases K. Neal Truck & Bus Center President, Korey Neal, Selected as a...
Industry Releases

K. Neal Truck & Bus Center President, Korey Neal, Selected as a Washington Business Journal 2020 40 Under 40 Awardee

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — The Washington Business Journal (WBJ) selected K.Neal Truck & Bus Center (K.Neal) President, Korey Neal, as a 2020 40 Under 40 awardee. The 40 Under 40 Awards honor the next generation of Greater Washington business elite.

President Korey Neal of K.Neal Truck and Bus Center.

As a standout emerging leader in the transportation industry, Korey Neal continues to elevate K.Neal as a small, but mighty force in the full-service commercial truck and bus dealership arena as one of only two minority-owned truck and bus dealerships in the United States.

Despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has created for businesses across industries, Neal has maintained a positive outlook and effective strategy for maintaining profit margins at K.Neal with this specific goal in mind: keep trucks and buses on the road.
Being nominated as one of the Washington Biz Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awardees supports the values of a family-oriented business where the character traits of diligence and hard work are critical in sustaining the continued growth of the company for generations to come.

“Being honored as a 2020 40 Under 40 awardee is a humbling and exciting experience, stated Korey Neal, president of K.Neal. “There’s a lot at stake for the 2020 40 Under 40 class as we face new challenges that no other class has experienced. We can be trailblazers in our respective industries by being the key players who support the sustainability and innovation of our companies.”

Read the full article on the Washington Business Journal site here:
https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/news/2020/07/30/40-under-40-korey-neal.html

About K. Neal Truck and Bus Center
K. Neal Truck and Bus Center (K. Neal) is a full-service commercial truck and bus dealership with multiple locations throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. K. Neal offers a complete product line of Class 3 to 8 Commercial Vehicles that represent the following manufactured brands: International Trucks, IC School Bus, Hino Truck, Isuzu Truck, Collins Bus, Diamond Bus, and Cummins. The K.Neal dealership serves as a one-stop shop for customers, providing new and previously owned truck sales, all-makes parts, as well as best in class service and maintenance.

Previous articleStaying Home Sick Never Felt So Healthy
Next articlePittsburgh Public Schools Turns to Transfinder

RELATED ARTICLES

Industry Releases

Fort Payne City Schools Receives Alabama’s First Blue Bird Electric School Buses

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — Forty Payne City Schools has added the state’s first all-electric school buses to its fleet. These buses are Blue Bird...
Read more
Industry Releases

Daimler Trucks North America Announces Senior Engineering Leadership Change

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced the appointment of Dr. Rainer Müller-Finkeldei to the role of senior vice president of...
Read more
Industry Releases

Pittsburgh Public Schools Turns to Transfinder

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Transfinder Corp. is pleased to announce that Pittsburgh Public Schools has selected Transfinder’s powerful Routefinder solution to create routes and improve...
Read more
Industry Releases

Zonar Delivers COVID-19 Driver and Passenger Resources and Solutions for a Safe Return Back to School

SEATTLE, Wash. — Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced its COVID-19 Return to School Safety Solutions, a suite of dedicated compliance...
Read more
Industry Releases

Continental Tires Bundles Sustainability Activities in New Department

FORT MILL, S.C. — For many years now, Continental’s Tire business area has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the area of sustainability and has...
Read more
Industry Releases

Vehicle Lifts With Built-In Compressed Air Boost Productivity

STEVENSVILLE, Md. – Vehicle maintenance technicians utilizing Stertil-Koni 4-Post and SKYLIFT platform lifts are increasingly turning to the company’s innovative Compressed Air-in-Platform Kit to...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

August 2020

This month’s issue features articles on school start-up and prepping fleets for the new school year, as well as...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your school district or bus company have experience with service animals on school buses?
83 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.