K. Neal Truck & Bus Center President, Korey Neal, Selected as a Washington Business Journal 2020 40 Under 40 Awardee

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — The Washington Business Journal (WBJ) selected K.Neal Truck & Bus Center (K.Neal) President, Korey Neal, as a 2020 40 Under 40 awardee. The 40 Under 40 Awards honor the next generation of Greater Washington business elite.

As a standout emerging leader in the transportation industry, Korey Neal continues to elevate K.Neal as a small, but mighty force in the full-service commercial truck and bus dealership arena as one of only two minority-owned truck and bus dealerships in the United States.

Despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has created for businesses across industries, Neal has maintained a positive outlook and effective strategy for maintaining profit margins at K.Neal with this specific goal in mind: keep trucks and buses on the road.

Being nominated as one of the Washington Biz Journal’s 40 Under 40 Awardees supports the values of a family-oriented business where the character traits of diligence and hard work are critical in sustaining the continued growth of the company for generations to come.

“Being honored as a 2020 40 Under 40 awardee is a humbling and exciting experience, stated Korey Neal, president of K.Neal. “There’s a lot at stake for the 2020 40 Under 40 class as we face new challenges that no other class has experienced. We can be trailblazers in our respective industries by being the key players who support the sustainability and innovation of our companies.”

https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/news/2020/07/30/40-under-40-korey-neal.html

About K. Neal Truck and Bus Center

K. Neal Truck and Bus Center (K. Neal) is a full-service commercial truck and bus dealership with multiple locations throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. K. Neal offers a complete product line of Class 3 to 8 Commercial Vehicles that represent the following manufactured brands: International Trucks, IC School Bus, Hino Truck, Isuzu Truck, Collins Bus, Diamond Bus, and Cummins. The K.Neal dealership serves as a one-stop shop for customers, providing new and previously owned truck sales, all-makes parts, as well as best in class service and maintenance.