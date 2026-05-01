HomeDigital EditionsMay 2026

May 2026

photo of a school bus driver in bus
Perspective of a school bus driver from the back of a bus
Photo by Taylor Ekbatani
Cover Design by Kimber Horne

The May issue dives into security and connectivity within student transportation departments. Technology meets training and utilization as incidents of violence onboard the school bus require detailed policies to address. Read articles about AI’s role in routing, how modern technology options can modernize transportation communications, maintenance software to assist the garage side of school bus operations and how safety standards are a joint effort between families and transportation personnel.

Read the full May 2026 issue.

Cover Story

Hands On
Defining policies for school bus drivers when violence occurs on the school bus is only half the story. Video cameras are showing the full picture.

Features

Route Optimization -With or Without AI-
Transportation directors define what optimization means to their operations by using routing software integrated with various AI features.

Beyond the Garage
Maintenance software helps technicians catch even the smallest of school bus defects that can lead to big out – of- service issues.

Special Reports

The Importance of Uniformity
Education is a key piece of ensuring student safety in the Danger Zone, from educating the public on the rules of the road to educating school bus drivers on proper mirror adjustment to ensure visibility. (And don’t forget the kids.)

Conversations
STN EXPO East Photo Spread
Ad Index

Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
A Purchasing Perfect Storm

Thought Leader by Gaurav Sharda
Modernizing School Transportation Communications

Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
Meeting the Minimum Standards

Previous article
How to Turn School Bus Maintenance into an Operational Advantage
Next article
Aldine ISD Uses busHive Technology to Save Big on Field Trips

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