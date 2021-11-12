Kajeet Launches Kajeet Smart Packaged Solutions, a New Portfolio of Off-the-shelf, Managed Solutions for a Diverse Range of Business IoT Connectivity Needs

MCLEAN, Va. -Kajeet, a leading provider of IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 customers, today announced the launch of Kajeet Smart Packaged Solutions, a portfolio of fully managed, off-the-shelf solutions for business IoT initiatives. Ideal for a wide range of cutting-edge IoT applications, Kajeet’s new packaged solutions offer security and scalability for IoT initiatives while enabling remote management and accelerating time-to-market.

“Our new portfolio of Kajeet Smart Packaged Solutions allows businesses to lean on us for the management of all their IoT connectivity needs – including procurement, provisioning, configuration, connectivity testing, packaging, and shipping of comprehensive solutions ready for deployment right out-of-the-box,” said Michael Cooley, general manager of enterprise at Kajeet. “Backed by Kajeet’s IoT management platform, Sentinel, and its secure and reliable network access anytime, anywhere, our new packaged solutions are tailored to 11 specific IoT applications, leaving businesses to focus on what’s most important – driving product innovation in their offering, creating value for their customers and getting to market faster.”

As IoT use cases continue to grow exponentially, a new industry analyst report projects the IoT technology market will reach $566.4 billion by 2027, a nearly 7% increase over 2021. Analysts note the growth is driven by the rapid emergence and expansion of 5G communications technology, the increasing rate of adoption of cloud-based platforms and the ever-growing use of wireless smart sensors and networks across many industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive and transportation.

Kajeet’s individual offerings in the Kajeet Smart Packaged Solutions portfolio include:

SmartEV for electric vehicle charging, SmartSensing for remote sensing, SmartTransport for fleet management, SmartCamera or security cameras, SmartSignage for digital signage, SmartTelehealth for telehealth, SmartEVV for electronic visit verification, SmartRPM for remote patient monitoring, SmartFSM for field service management, SmartFSM-R for field service management with rugged devices, SmartAVT for autonomous vehicles and telematics.

The solutions are bolstered by Kajeet Concierge, a comprehensive, network- and device-agnostic service portfolio that handles the full breadth of customer IoT needs, from go-to-market planning, device sourcing and procurement to service provisioning, hardware configuration and deployment, as well as ongoing management, maintenance, and technical support.

All packaged portfolio solutions are provisioned on Kajeet’s Sentinel IoT management platform, which provides content filtering, device and data management, network security, intelligent analytical insights, reporting tools and automation and integration, as well as secure, reliable and trusted connectivity. Also, Kajeet Smart Packaged Solutions come equipped with remote management features through Kajeet’s DirectAccess, which provides secure and reliable pathways for the remote management of critical connected assets, applications and devices at scale. Using this foundation, Kajeet tailors solutions to the unique needs of IoT providers.

Many Kajeet customers have already leveraged the benefits of the new packaged solutions portfolio, including Loop, a leader in charging solutions for electric vehicles.

“At Loop, we’re laser-focused on deploying the most innovative charging solutions that save time and money for our customers,” said Son Dang, director of engineering at Loop. “By teaming up with Kajeet and its Smart Packaged Solution for electric vehicle charging, we can stay focused on creating better experiences for our customers, while Kajeet provides reliable, secure connectivity and unparalleled support.”

About Kajeet:

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 168 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 39 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com.