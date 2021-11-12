Friday, November 12, 2021
Watch: Pennsylvania School Bus With Students On Board Drives Into Creek

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A Pennsylvania school bus with middle schoolers on board fell into a creek on Monday, reported New York Post.

A dash cam video in a following vehicle captured the moment the school bus went through a guardrail then proceeded to roll 25 feet into a creek.

Thirteen students and the school bus driver were reportedly treated at local hospitals for minor injuries. At least two students had to be lifted up the steep creek embankment in baskets.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. However, officials said the investigation remains ongoing. The driver will reportedly be tested for both drug and alcohol usage as required by state law after any crash.

