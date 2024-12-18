Lion Electric File Application for Credit Protection Under the CCAA

MONTREAL — The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today that the Company and its subsidiaries have applied to the Superior Court of Quebec (Commercial Division) (the “Court”) for an initial order to seek protection from their creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA”). The Company and its subsidiaries also intend to seek recognition of the CCAA proceedings in the United States under Chapter 15 of the Bankruptcy Code.

In its application for an initial order, the Company seeks the approval of a formal sale and investment solicitation process (“SISP”) in order to provide interested parties with the opportunity to submit proposals with a view to enabling the Company and its senior lenders to determine the highest and best available transaction for the Company and its stakeholders.

The initial order application seeks, among other things, a stay of proceedings in favor of the Company and its subsidiaries, including a stay of creditor claims and exercise of contractual rights, and the authorization of an interim debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to be provided by the lenders under the Company’s senior revolving credit agreement in order to fund the SISP and the Company’s operations during the restructuring process. Approval is also being sought for the appointment of Deloitte Restructuring Inc. as monitor to oversee the CCAA proceedings and report to the Court. While under CCAA protection, management of the Company will remain responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Company under the oversight of the monitor.

This announcement follows the press release issued by the Company on December 17, 2024 announcing the expiry of the covenant relief period under the Company’s senior revolving credit agreement and maturity of the Company’s loan agreement with Finalta Capital and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Quebec.

Trading in the common shares and other listed securities of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) has been halted. The TSX has also put the Company under delisting review under its expedited review process. It is anticipated that trading in the Company’s listed securities will continue to be halted until completion of the review undertaken by the TSX and the NYSE regarding the suitability of the Company for listing on the TSX and the NYSE.

