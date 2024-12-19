Thursday, December 19, 2024
California School Bus Transporting Students with Special Needs Involved in Crash

By Ruth Ashmore

An Orange Unified School District school bus in Southern California was involved in a crash with a SUV that resulted in hospitalization for the victims but they are expected to recover.

Michael L. Christensen, superintendent of Orange Unified School District (OUSD), released a statement saying that two students and the school bus driver were onboard Monday at the time of the incident and have been transported to local hospitals.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene of the incident and stated that there three adults and two children sustained injuries. They were all transported in stable but serious condition. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

“Our hearts go out to our students, the driver, and their loved ones during this challenging time,” said Christensen. “We are deeply grateful to the first responders for their quick response and support, and we are working with the California Highway Patrol on their investigation.

