National Express School Maintenance Team Members Level Up Expertise Through IC Bus University

TULSA, Okla. – National Express School maintenance team members recently participated in IC Bus University’s three-day Level Two Advanced Training.

Team members participated in IC Bus University’s three-day training in Tulsa. They received hands-on training on advanced diagnostics for various engine platforms, electronics, and bus components from several vendors. Trainings were led by representatives from each vendor and included topics such as:

International Gasoline Engine Diagnostics

International Diesel Engine Training and Diagnostics

Cummins Diesel Engine and Diagnostics

Advanced Electrical and Diagnostics

Trans/Air HVAC System Diagnostics

Mitsubishi Starter and Alternator Systems and Diagnostics

BraunAbility Wheelchair Lift Diagnostics

IC Bus Electric Vehicle Overview

As part of the training program, participants were also given a tour of IC Bus’ assembly plants for their standard and electric school buses and learned about the assembly process.

On the last day of training, a “Skills Competition Event” was held to test participants on their maintenance skills and knowledge. The competition required participants to inspect and find faulty issues on five buses using proper diagnostic tools and procedures while also adhering to safety protocols. Topics included Cummins, PSI Propane, Air Conditioning, Advanced Electrical, and Braun lift. Additionally, two of the five bus assessments were timed.

“Our training strategy for our team members includes not only hundreds of videos and courses available through our Maintenance University platform, but we also host hands-on and instructor-led training events throughout the year to ensure that our techs receive the most up to date training available,” said Wayne Skinner, Senior Vice President of Maintenance, National Express. “Our teams are the best-of-the-best in the industry, and I am proud to work with such an admirable, skillful team of experts who profusely give it their all to ensure students are safe.”

About National Express:

National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of Mobico Group, one of the premier global mobility firms. We operate across 34 states and two provinces. Our organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of safety, quality, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 15,590 school buses, serves more than 429 school districts and contracts in 30 states and two provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students on a daily basis.