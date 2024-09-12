5-Year-Old Hit by Car While Running to Catch School Bus in Utah

A 5-year-old child from Riverton, Utah, was struck by a vehicle while running to his school bus stop, reported 2KUTV.

The incident reportedly occurred Monday morning, when the child, whose identity was not revealed at this writing, was attempting to board their school bus.

According to the news report, the bus was coming to a stop but had not stopped to the point where its stop sign was extended.

The child reportedly ran into the street to catch the bus when a driver that was traveling on the other side of the street hit the child with their vehicle.

Officials stated via the article that the child was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly not cited because the incident appeared to be “pedestrian caused.”

