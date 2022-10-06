National Express Senior Director of Electric Vehicles Nick Voisard Named STN’s Rising Superstar in Student Transportation

LISLE, Ill. – National Express LLC, (NELLC) is proud to announce that Nick Voisard, Senior Director of Electric Vehicles, has been selected as one of ten Rising Superstars in Student Transportation by School Transportation News (STN). The award aims to recognize individuals in the student transportation field for their exemplary operational leadership or innovation. Over 40 individuals were nominated for the recognition, including NELLC team members Rodney Booth, Chief Engineer and Sho Kalache, Region Manager. Nick is featured in the October issue of STN’s magazine.

Nick has over ten years of experience in the contracted school transportation industry under his belt and was named Senior Director of Electric Vehicles in April of this year. His primary responsibilities include managing, building, and expanding National Express’ zero emission efforts across its school bus, shuttle, and transit divisions. Working with current and prospective customers, Nick provides customized, sustainable solutions and fleet replacement schedules to ensure customers are equipped with the necessary resources to allow for smooth transitions to electric vehicles. Prior to his current role, Nick served as National Express’ Director of Business Development for several years.

“I am honored to be recognized by STN,” said Nick Voisard, National Express Senior Director of Electric Vehicles. “I can honestly say that being in the student transportation industry has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career because of the positive impact it has on students and their communities. I am excited to be involved in this whole new chapter related to EV and am in full anticipation of how it will change the trajectory of the student transportation industry. I am proud to be at the forefront of National Express’ EV and sustainability efforts and for their support with this new endeavor.”

As an industry veteran with an impressive repertoire of invaluable customer-relationship management experience, we are proud to see Nick grow and take on new challenges at National Express,” said Gary Waits, CEO of National Express, LLC. “He has only been in his newly created role as Senior Director of Electric Vehicles for a few months and is already making positive waves in the industry, as shown by his recognition from STN. Our team members are some of the best of the best in the industry, and we deeply value their contributions and talents. We firmly believe in the importance of the professional growth of our team members and look forward to the impact their leadership will have on the company in the coming years.”

About National Express: National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. We operate across 34 states and three provinces. All organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of transportation safety, quality transportation, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 21,000 school buses, serves more than 550 school districts in 34 states and three provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students (*pre-Covid) on a daily basis. National Express Transit (NEXT) operations transport more than 22 million passengers annually with more than 2,800 vehicles. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) serves more than nine million corporate and university passengers annually. NELLC’s corporate headquarters, located in Lisle, Illinois, houses the administrative and corporate support functions for the organization. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.