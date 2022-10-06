National Express Region Manager Sho Kalache Named School Transportation News Rising Superstar in Student Transportation

LISLE, Ill. – National Express LLC, (NELLC) is proud to announce that Region Manager Sho Kalache has been selected as one of ten Rising Superstars in Student Transportation by School Transportation News (STN). This award aims to recognize individuals in the student transportation field for their exemplary operational leadership or innovation. Over 40 individuals were nominated for the recognition, including NELLC team members Rodney Booth, Chief Engineer and Nick Voisard, Senior Director of Electric Vehicles. Sho is featured in the October issue of STN’s magazine.

Sho is currently a Region Manager for National Express’ services operating under the brand Trinity Transportation, where she supports general managers while also seeking and implementing operational improvements and efficiencies. Prior to her current position as Region Manager, she held positions as a Director of Operations Improvement and Senior Manager of Safety and Training in Canada for Stock Transportation, a Trinity Transportation sister brand. In 2021, Sho received National Express’ President’s Award for Corporate Support for her innovation and dedication to improving the efficiency and quality of the Company’s driver recruitment processes. In her free time, Sho enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, and riding her new motorcycle, a skill she recently learned.

“The most rewarding part of being in this industry is working with people who are very passionate and caring. I am lucky to work with team members who show a lot of pride in contributing to the safe transportation of students, so it is very inspiring and motivating,” said Sho Kalache, Region Manager, Trinity Transportation. “It is extremely rewarding to be involved in the student transportation field, and I am glad to be able to contribute to transporting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn.”

“Sho is a driven individual with brilliant, innovative ideas and a transformative mindset,” said Mark Hannah, Senior Vice President, Operations – North Central. “Her work in Canada was truly a game-changer for our driver recruitment process, and our locations saw great success because of Sho’s efforts. Sho has continued with her inspiring leadership as she has transitioned into her role as Region Manager for Trinity Transportation. We are fortunate to have such a talented, committed team member like Sho. Like our team members who are fully dedicated to the Company’s Core Values of community and environment, we are equally as dedicated to the additional core value of fostering their continuous growth and success.”

About National Express: National Express LLC (NELLC) is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group, PLC, one of the premier transportation firms in the United Kingdom. We operate across 34 states and three provinces. All organizations share a strong commitment to provide the highest level of transportation safety, quality transportation, outstanding customer service and positive employee relations. National Express School (NEXS) operates more than 21,000 school buses, serves more than 550 school districts in 34 states and three provinces, and transports more than 1.3 million students (*pre-Covid) on a daily basis. National Express Transit (NEXT) operations transport more than 22 million passengers annually with more than 2,800 vehicles. National Express Shuttle (WeDriveU) serves more than nine million corporate and university passengers annually. NELLC’s corporate headquarters, located in Lisle, Illinois, houses the administrative and corporate support functions for the organization. Our 290+ local customer service centers (CSCs) are supported by regional operations teams located throughout North America.