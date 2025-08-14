Phoenix Motor Appoints Industry Veteran Walsh to Lead U.S. Operations

Phoenix Motor Inc., known for building heavy-duty transit buses and helping electrify medium-duty vehicles, announced John Walsh is stepping in as the new president of Phoenix Motor and CEO of PhoenixEV, the company’s U.S.-based commercial electric vehicle brand.

Walsh will oversee the company’s American operations, focusing on scaling production, accelerating adoption of zero-emission solutions and expanding market share in the commercial and transit EV space. While it’s unclear why Denton Peng is stepping down as President of Phoenix Motor, he will continue to serve as the chief executive officer of Phoenix Motor Inc. leading the company’s global strategy, innovation initiatives, and international operations.

“We’re excited to welcome John to our team,” said Peng in a press release. “He brings a deep understanding of the transit and EV markets, along with a demonstrated ability to scale high-growth transportation companies. With more than three decades of experience and a record of operational excellence, we’re confident John will help PhoenixEV accelerate its mission to deliver clean, quiet, and intelligent mobility solutions across the U.S.”

Walsh is an experienced executive with more than 35 years of leadership experience in the transit and electric mobility industries. His most recent role was as president of EO Charging Americas, where he led large-scale commercial fleet electrification across North America.

Prior to that, he served as chief commercial officer at Proterra, overseeing record-setting electric transit bus sales and managing its transit, powered and energy business units. He also held key leadership positions as president and COO of Davey Coach, president of REV Bus Group, which included nine business units such as ENC and Collins Bus Corporation and CEO of MV-1/VPG, a specialty OEM for the paratransit market.

Walsh brings not only deep operational expertise, but also a strong track record in business development, negotiation and strategic planning, honed through decades of executive experience in the automotive and commercial transportation sectors. A graduate of Methodist University in North Carolina, he holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

“I’m honored to join Phoenix Motor at such an important inflection point,” said Walsh in a statement. “PhoenixEV has a remarkable legacy in electric transportation, and with our coast-to-coast operations, industry-leading EV platforms, and deep customer relationships, we are poised for strong growth. I look forward to working with our team to strengthen execution, build backlog and deliver outstanding zero-emission products for our partners and communities.”

In his role as CEO, Phoenix Motor said Walsh will be responsible for driving the brand’s U.S. business strategy, expanding production capacity and accelerating adoption of its all-electric transit and commercial vehicles. The appointment comes as Phoenix ramps up its efforts to serve municipal, corporate and government fleet customers across the nation amid growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions.

