Petermann Bus to Serve Akron Public Schools in Ohio With Its Renowned Fleet for the Next Five Years

LISLE, Ill. and AKRON, Ohio – Petermann Bus, a leader in student transportation, will serve the students of Akron Public Schools for the next five years starting this month. Petermann Bus currently serves numerous public schools and districts in the state of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Starting this month, Petermann Bus will operate over 31 routes for Akron Public Schools. Petermann’s fleet of 34 buses will be paired with the most up-to-date safety devices and technology. Our technology includes Lytx DriveCam, Zonar GPS, passenger cameras, and two-way radios. Parents will also be able to track the routes of their children with our Bus Tracker mobile app.

“Petermann Bus’s top-tier safety technology and distinguished service is what makes them a good choice for us,” said Akron Public Schools Transportation Coordinator Bill Andexler. “We trust them to serve our students and families well.”

“Petermann Bus has serviced Ohio since 1921. There is a reason why we’ve been around for so long and are the trusted safety leader in student transportation services,” said Mike Settle, COO of Petermann Bus. “We invest more in safety than any other student transportation provider, and our unrelenting commitment to safety is what distinguishes us from the rest. Our long reputation and current customers will attest to that.”

If you are interested in making a positive impact in your community, consider joining the Petermann Bus team in the Akron, Ohio area. Petermann Bus offers competitive wages, health and dental insurance, 401k with match, the option to bring your child on the bus with you as you work, and more. Most locations also offer sign-on and referral bonuses. Learn more and apply online.

About Petermann Bus:

As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Petermann Bus provides safe and reliable transportation to students in Ohio and Pennsylvania, transporting more than 84,000 students daily (Pre-COVID Figures). Since 1921, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Petermann Bus has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.