Students on Georgia Bus Route Quarantined After Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported

Only two weeks after the beginning of the school year on Aug. 2, Long County Schools in Georgia sent dozens of school bus riders’ home under quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

School district leaders reported that students on bus route 26 would be under quarantine for the next 10 days, after students and employees tested positive for COVID-19. “We are currently reviewing the possibility of offering a temporary learning from home,” the district stated in a recent press release on Aug. 11.

However, due to the rising numbers of positive cases, the district ultimately decided to suspend their face-to-face learning temporarily starting Aug. 18.

At this report, the district said there were 64 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, rising by 14 cases in only a couple of days. That resulted in 711 students being quarantined. Plus, 20 employees tested positive and an additional 16 have since been quarantined.

The district also announced it will be providing students with Chromebooks and various distance learning materials to take home Aug. 17 through 18. Online classes will begin on Aug. 19. Virtual learning will be re-evaluated on Sept. 1 to determine if students will return to school.

