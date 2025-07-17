Positive Reinforcement Takes the Wheel: Netradyne Customers Awarded Over 100 Million DriverStars

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Netradyne, an award-winning SaaS company setting the standard for safer fleets with the industry’s first AI-powered positive driver recognition system, today announced a significant driver safety achievement: over 100 million DriverStar events have been awarded to professional drivers around the globe. This milestone reflects the strong adoption of Netradyne customers for the Driver•i, safety platform, with Netradyne leading the growing industry shift toward positive recognition as a powerful catalyst for reducing accidents and improving driver safety, engagement, and retention.

Unlike traditional safety models that emphasize violations or risky events, DriverStar focuses on recognizing and reinforcing proactive, safe driving habits as they happen. Built into Netradyne’s Driver•i safety platform, the program utilizes real-time analysis and edge computing to capture positive behaviors and reward drivers for consistent, responsible performance, helping fleets establish a culture rooted in accountability, motivation, and continuous improvement.

What is a DriverStar? Recognizing Safer Driving in Real Time

Drivers are awarded DriverStars for demonstrating strong safety habits while driving. Two of the most common examples include:

Creating Space: When a driver increases their following distance or changes position on the road to avoid potential hazards.

Streaks: Recognizing drivers for completing consecutive days or miles of safe, incident-free driving (examples: distracted, speeding, following distance, and traffic signal compliance)

These recognitions aren’t just a pat on the back. Netradyne’s analysis of customer data reveals that fleets with higher DriverStar activity exhibit fewer risky behaviors and lower overall accident rates.

Recognition that Makes a Difference

Awarding DriverStars is based on a simple yet effective idea: rewarding good behavior motivates drivers to maintain consistency. Instead of focusing only on what went wrong, the program highlights what’s going right. Fleets that use DriverStar often report: Higher driver engagement and morale. Better retention of their safest drivers. A cultural shift toward proactive safety and personal accountability.

“Recognition of safe driving is a reflection of where culture is shifting,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO of Netradyne. “It shows us that safety isn’t just managed from the top down—the drivers themselves own it. And that changes everything.”

Patented Innovation Driving Industry Change

Netradyne’s commitment to recognizing positive driving is grounded in nearly 10 years of acknowledging positive drivers and a robust foundation of intellectual property and patented technology that identifies, analyzes, and rewards positive driving events. This innovation reinforces the company’s belief that building safer fleets starts by recognizing what’s going right, not just what’s going wrong.

Changing Industry Perceptions with Innovations Rooted in Positive Recognition

DriverStars are part of Netradyne’s growing portfolio of patented safety innovations, which are redefining how fleets view safety leadership. By focusing on performance-based coaching and morale-building, Netradyne helps fleets challenge outdated narratives and spotlight the drivers who are actively shaping a culture of safety on the road.

Customer Quotes:

Boyle Transportation, Michael Lasko, VP of Safety and Quality, Trucking & Logistics

“I believe wholeheartedly in Netradyne’s DriverStar Streaks, especially the 25 consecutive stops, 50 consecutive stops, and 75 consecutive stop sign stops. There is a clear connection between low scores and accident frequency; the GreenZone Score is an excellent indicator of risk,” said Michael Lasko, VP of Safety and Quality at Boyle Transportation & Skelton Truck Lines. “Netradyne does an outstanding job of identifying risky behaviors that we previously weren’t identifying with other providers. So, things like positive recognition, from DriverStars that Netradyne has. Our prior experience there was not positive. It was all negative.”

Kutzler Express, Inc. Erin Mitchell, COO

“We’ve got some drivers who installed the app on their phones so that they can understand better how the system works. They think it’s an exciting technology, and it is fun for them to earn DriverStars and be in the Green Zone. They’ve really embraced the safety and gaming aspect of the system,” said Erin Mitchell, COO at Kutzler Express, Inc. “I think that’s a positive interaction around safety, and the culture of safety is what’s exciting. The drivers love the competition, and they love knowing how they’re performing.”

Halvor Lines:

Kendra Payette, Halvor Lines, Senior Safety & Training Manager

“At Halvor Lines, we’ve always believed that safety should be a source of pride, not punishment. With Netradyne’s DriverStar program, our drivers aren’t just monitored—they’re recognized for their skill and decision-making,” said Kendra Payette, Senior Safety & Training Manager at Halvor Lines. “This approach has transformed how our team engages with safety, leading to measurable improvements in performance. Recognizing positive behaviors builds momentum, boosts driver confidence, and fosters a strong culture of accountability. It’s more than technology – it’s a tool that empowers our people.”

Mike Purdun, Halvor Lines, Driver:

“Getting DriverStars feels like someone’s finally noticing the things we do right. Creating space, slowing down, making good calls—it matters, and now it counts for something,” said Mike Purdun Commercial Fleet Driver at Halvor Lines. “It’s a good feeling to be recognized, not just called out when something goes wrong. It motivates me to keep doing things right every mile I drive.”

About Netradyne:

In 2015, Avneesh Agrawal, CEO, and David Julian, CTO, co-founded Netradyne, an award-winning industry leader in AI-powered fleet safety and video telematics solutions. Headquartered in San Diego, with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore, India. Thousands of commercial fleet customers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and India trust Netradyne’s over 850 employees worldwide. Netradyne’s flagship product, Driver i, delivers cutting-edge HD video safety and management technology powered by advanced AI that analyzes every minute of drive time with up to 99% accuracy, recognizing risky and safe driving behaviors. With over 20 billion vision-analyzed driving miles, Netradyne sets the industry standard for fleet safety, empowering commercial fleets of all sizes to enhance driver performance, reduce risk, and optimize operations. Netradyne is dedicated to improving road safety and efficiency through innovative technology, revolutionizing the transportation industry. For more information about how DriverStar is reshaping fleet safety through positive reinforcement, visit www.netradyne.com.