School Transportation Veteran Reveals Critical Management Challenges, Solutions

RENO, Nev. — Jim Schiffler, a veteran transportation industry leader, dissected the complex challenges of leadership promotion based on his book “Stepping Up: From Valued Employee to Supervisor.”

Schiffler was literally born into the school bus industry as his father owned a school bus contracting business. He later led two school bus contractor operations in Minnesota and South Dakota.

“Stepping Up,” which he said is being utilized by multiple organizations as a leadership development resource, is based off his decades of experience in business. It identifies five critical mistakes organizations consistently make when promoting employees to supervisory roles. He shared his perspective and advice for improving employee morale and organizational culture during his morning STN EXPO West general session Tuesday prior to the continuation of the trade show.

Schiffler emphasized that top performers in technical roles — such as mechanics or drivers — do not automatically possess leadership capabilities.

“The best mechanics solve problems independently,” he said. “Leadership requires getting things done through other people.”

Organizations frequently promote long-serving employees or family members without evaluating their leadership capabilities. This approach, Schiffler warned, can create workplace dysfunction, decrease productivity and increase employee turnover.

Undefined role expectations are also a fast route toward dysfunction in the workplace. Without clear job descriptions, new supervisors often default to performing tasks they enjoy rather than responsibilities critical to their role. “Lack of structure breeds uncertainty and underperformance,” Schiffler explained.

Then there is insufficient training of employees to become supervisors in the first place.

Many organizations provide minimal guidance to new supervisors, essentially saying “congratulations and good luck,” he noted. This approach leads to frustration, potential misconduct and potential leadership failure.

Schiffler also recommended weekly one-on-one meetings between new supervisors and their managers to provide immediate feedback, build confidence and reinforce accountability.

Critical skills for supervisors, Schiffler explained, include exceptional communication abilities, public speaking proficiency, performance management, cultural awareness and employee training capabilities

“Leadership is a calling, not just a job,” Schiffler told the audience. “It’s about inspiring people and helping them through life’s challenges.”

He stressed that creating a people-first workplace culture ultimately drives organizational success, emphasizing empathy, recognition, and consistent communication.

“Building a culture is not a difficult thing, folks,” he added. “It just takes time to think about it.”

An attendee asked for advice on changing what he called “terrible” culture in his school district, where he has only worked for the past five months.

“I would think about calling a meeting and videotaping it. That means everybody hears the same thing because we have different locations. Share with them your observations over the five months you’ve been there,” Schiffler advised. “Let them know that you would like things to be better.”

He also suggested conducting a survey aimed at improving culture, to understand the root causes of the issues and make a commitment to address them. Schiffler also said it is necessary to set clear values and regularly communicate progress to employees. He emphasized the importance of following through on commitments to build trust and improve morale.

