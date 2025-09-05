Friday, September 5, 2025
Pro-Vision Launches FleetGuard School Bus Fleet Maintenance Plan

By STN Editor

BYRON CENTER, Michigan – Pro-Vision, a leader in mobile video solutions, is announcing the launch of its annual service offering: the FleetGuard Maintenance Plan. FleetGuard is a proactive support and maintenance program engineered to maximize uptime and deliver peace of mind for school transportation fleets.

Exclusively available to school transportation customers at launch, the FleetGuard plan reflects Pro-Vision’s commitment to safer, smarter, and more reliable fleet operations. With a focus on reducing downtime and extending the life of essential video equipment, FleetGuard™ is designed to ensure every fleet runs efficiently.

Key Features of FleetGuard include:

    • Annual Equipment Inspection
      Certified technicians conduct thorough, on-site evaluations and preventative maintenance of all installed Pro-Vision systems.
    • Immediate Replacement
      Technicians arrive with commonly needed parts, enabling fast on-site swaps and minimizing operational disruption.
    • Waived Trip Charges
      Any new installs or service requests made during the annual inspection are trip-charge free.
    • Firmware Update Assistance
      Expert technicians assist with updates to get the latest features and improvements.
    • Dedicated Remote Support Technician
      Year-round access to a named support specialist for prompt and personalized service.
    • Priority Warranty Pre-Replacement
      Critical components are shipped in advance for replacement with no need to wait for a return to be processed.

“FleetGuard is more than just a maintenance plan—it’s peace of mind,” said Corey Mathews, director of sales for the Transit Division. “We’ve listened to the needs of school transportation leaders and created a service model that proactively keeps their fleets running safely and efficiently.”

FleetGuard is available now to qualified school transportation fleets. For more information or to enroll, contact us.

About Pro-Vision:
Founded in 2003, Pro-Vision is a global leader in mobile video technology, delivering innovative solutions that enhance safety, improve efficiency, and protect vital assets. The company’s comprehensive suite of products includes vehicle video recording systems, body-worn cameras, data management tools, and cloud-based storage solutions. Trusted by partners in transit, public safety, and commercial industries, Pro-Vision’s technology helps organizations operate more securely and effectively.

