Propane Council Hires New Head of Business Development

WASHINGTON — Gavin Hale joined the Propane Education & Research Council as vice president in charge of business development, PERC president and CEO Tucker Perkins announced. In this role, Hale will help grow awareness of propane technologies across all industries and applications, including medium-duty vehicles and school buses.

“Gavin is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in new product development, a robust understanding of engine markets, and expertise in complete powertrain integration,” Perkins said. “We are excited to have him on board to help seize the opportunities ahead for our industry.”

Hale arrives at PERC from Deutz Corporation, where he served as director of new power system business development and market and technology development. Inthis dual role he developed and executed a five-year, $400 million business growth strategy and led an international team in developing Deutz’s first compact propane spark ignited engine. Prior to his time at Deutz, Hale worked for Power Solutions International (PSI) as their vice president of sales. Before PSI, he had a long and successful career serving as manager for new business development at Caterpillar Machine Engines.

A native of the United Kingdom, Hale has a degree in automotive engineering from Accrington and Rossendale College, Nelson and Colne Technical College, located in Nelson, Lancashire, England. He holds a Six Sigma Black Belt, as well as numerous vocational and business certifications.

At PERC, Hale will bring his knowledge and experience to bear leading business development efforts and directing the development of renewable fuel strategies. Hale will start his career at PERC working from his home in Monroe, Georgia.

Propane Education & Research Council (PERC):

The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.