Thursday, December 8, 2022
Advertisement
HomeIndustry ReleasesPropane Council Hires New Head of Business Development
Industry Releases

Propane Council Hires New Head of Business Development

WASHINGTON — Gavin Hale joined the Propane Education & Research Council as vice president in charge of business development, PERC president and CEO Tucker Perkins announced. In this role, Hale will help grow awareness of propane technologies across all industries and applications, including medium-duty vehicles and school buses.

“Gavin is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in new product development, a robust understanding of engine markets, and expertise in complete powertrain integration,” Perkins said. “We are excited to have him on board to help seize the opportunities ahead for our industry.”
Hale arrives at PERC from Deutz Corporation, where he served as director of new power system business development and market and technology development. Inthis dual role he developed and executed a five-year, $400 million business growth strategy and led an international team in developing Deutz’s first compact propane spark ignited engine. Prior to his time at Deutz, Hale worked for Power Solutions International (PSI) as their vice president of sales. Before PSI, he had a long and successful career serving as manager for new business development at Caterpillar Machine Engines.

A native of the United Kingdom, Hale has a degree in automotive engineering from Accrington and Rossendale College, Nelson and Colne Technical College, located in Nelson, Lancashire, England. He holds a Six Sigma Black Belt, as well as numerous vocational and business certifications.

At PERC, Hale will bring his knowledge and experience to bear leading business development efforts and directing the development of renewable fuel strategies. Hale will start his career at PERC working from his home in Monroe, Georgia.

Propane Education & Research Council (PERC):
The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.

Previous article(STN Podcast E139) Lessons From S.C Onboard Student Assault, Pa. Bus Contractor Growth
Next articleWest Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

November 2022

Meet the 2022 Transportation Director of the Year, Jennifer Vobis of Clark County School District in Las Vegas and...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

How successful were you with achieving your professional 2022 resolutions?
5 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.