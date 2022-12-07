Tuesday, December 6, 2022
(STN Podcast E139) Lessons From S.C Onboard Student Assault, Pa. Bus Contractor Growth

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 139

By Claudia Newton

A South Carolina student rider’s assault holds sobering lessons for school bus operations. Meanwhile, questions are raised on the adequacy of electric school bus infrastructure.

Tod Eskra from American Student Transportation Partners discusses growing Pennsylvania school bus contractor Krise Transportation over the last 18 months and what that means in terms of attracting and celebrating drivers, finding efficiencies, transporting students with special needs and more.

Read more about special needs and contractors.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Green Tip from First Student.

