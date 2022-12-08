West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News.

Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the scene, said the West Virginia Police are investigating the incident. He stated that the early indication was that the school bus’ lights were yellow, not red when the student stepped off the side of the road to cross the street to the school bus.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s, the passing motorist was the one who reportedly called 911 and is cooperating with the investigation.

Ron Stephes, Berkeley County Schools superintendent, issued a statement addressing all those involved in the incident and the condition of the student.

The student was reportedly conscious and accompanied by parents. It has not been reported if the driver will face any charges.

Related: Indiana Student Struck by Truck While Waiting for School Bus

Related: Student Hit By Car While Boarding School Bus Dies from Injuries

Related: School Bus Struck and Turned on its Side in North Carolina

Related: Nebraska Student Struck, Killed by His School Bus