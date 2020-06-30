Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Propane Council Introduces Online Resource Database for School Bus Fleets, Service Technicians

WASHINGTON — The Propane Education & Research Council created online learning resources with educational information about propane autogas for school bus fleets that are planning for the new school year while navigating through new challenges.

“The pandemic has been a wakeup call and it has many fleets reevaluating their best practices and operational efficiencies, including their fuel choices,” said Steve Whaley, director of autogas business development at PERC. “For fleets that aren’t familiar with propane autogas, these resources are a great place to start to learn how the energy source can help reduce their costs and emissions. For fleets that already operate with propane autogas, these resources will help them smoothly get back to business.”

The pages feature several items with information about owning, maintaining, and operating propane autogas vehicles and the benefits of the fuel – including that propane autogas provides fleets with the most cost-effective solution to reducing harmful emissions.

The school transportation page includes information on the benefits of propane autogas compared to other energy sources like diesel and electric. It also includes emissions studies, customer testimonials, and refueling information. Plus, school transportation directors can even use PERC’s cost savings calculator to determine how much propane autogas could save their school district over the life of the bus.

The maintenance page includes important information about garaging and maintenance facilities and how propane autogas maintenance compares to other fuels.

More information on propane autogas school buses is available at Propane.com/School-Transportation.

About PERC
The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.

