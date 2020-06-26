Friday, June 26, 2020
Home Wire Reports Nebraska Stuff the Bus Program Goes Virtual 
Wire Reports

Nebraska Stuff the Bus Program Goes Virtual 

By Taylor Hannon
Back to school concept. Backpack with school supplies. Top view. Copy space

While the mission of Stuff the Bus, a United Way of Western Nebraska program, will remain the same with the goal to provide supplies for children in need, the outlook will look different due to COVID-19, reported the StarHerald.

Usually pencils, pens, notebooks and general school supplies are collected for the program and added to backpacks. The backpacks would then be distributed by the Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska to students.

However, due to the pandemic, the organization is requesting money donations for a virtual stuff the bus event, as it’s a safer way to distribute the supplies. Normally, the supplies would be handled by several people.

Once the campaign wraps up at the end of July, donations will be converted into prepaid Visa cards to be distributed to area schools. Schools would then buy their own supplies.

Last year, 252 backpacks were filled with school supplies, and 115 boxes were delivered to nine school districts across the state.

Related: Stuff The Bus Provides Supplies To Nebraska Flood Victims
Related: Stuff the Bus Brings Students Holiday Cheer
Related: Nebraska Transportation Director Fueled by Constant Industry Challenges

Previous articleIndiana Transportation Director Falk Lives Dream Job Every Single Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

Colorado School District Likely to Cut Transportation Services by 90 Percent 

Poudre School District announced that current social distancing guidelines would restrict transportation to only 10 percent of the 14,000 students who normally ride the...
Read more
Wire Reports

New Jersey High School Utilizes School Buses for Graduation Ceremony

Bridgewater-Raritan High School in New Jersey recognized its graduating seniors with a modified celebration, due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced districts to cancel...
Read more
Wire Reports

Architectural Firm Considers School Buses as Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites

A team of architects at Perkins and Will’s New York City office developed a plan to retrofit school buses into mobile COVID-19 testing units...
Read more
Wire Reports

Massachusetts School Bus Contractor Threatens to Pull Service

Haverhill Public Schools, located near the Northeast corner of Massachusetts, is on the verge of losing its school bus provider this fall, reported WHAV...
Read more
Wire Reports

California School District Considers Dropping School Transportation

Tracy Unified School District, located 64 miles east of San Francisco, may eliminate all home-to-school busing, reported ABC 10. This would mean no more...
Read more
Wire Reports

South Carolina School Bus Driver Fired for Racist Social Media Post

A Richland County School District One school bus driver was fired after posting a racist comment on his personal Facebook page, reported Watch Fox57....
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

June 2020

This month's issue of STN discusses the coronavirus pandemic and how transportation directors are preparing to transport students again. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation forecast needing additional school bus drivers for the new school year to adequately address an increase in routes, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?
468 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.