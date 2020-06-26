Nebraska Stuff the Bus Program Goes Virtual 

While the mission of Stuff the Bus, a United Way of Western Nebraska program, will remain the same with the goal to provide supplies for children in need, the outlook will look different due to COVID-19, reported the StarHerald.

Usually pencils, pens, notebooks and general school supplies are collected for the program and added to backpacks. The backpacks would then be distributed by the Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska to students.

However, due to the pandemic, the organization is requesting money donations for a virtual stuff the bus event, as it’s a safer way to distribute the supplies. Normally, the supplies would be handled by several people.

Once the campaign wraps up at the end of July, donations will be converted into prepaid Visa cards to be distributed to area schools. Schools would then buy their own supplies.

Last year, 252 backpacks were filled with school supplies, and 115 boxes were delivered to nine school districts across the state.

