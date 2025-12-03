Redford Union School District to Deploy Five Electric School Buses

REDFORD, Mich. – Redford Union School District is taking a major step towards cleaner, quieter transportation with the planned deployment of five Type C zero-emission electric school buses and six Tellus chargers, at no expense to local taxpayers. The project is being delivered through a collaboration between Durham School Services, the district’s transportation provider, and Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS).

Redford Union is part of a growing number of school districts across Michigan introducing electric school buses to modernize their fleets and deliver long-term benefits to students and families. Electric school buses offer quieter rides, lower maintenance needs, and can help reduce fuel costs over time. The new electric buses are expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2026 and are primarily funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program (Round 2).

“Bringing zero-emission buses into our fleet is more than a transportation upgrade, it’s an investment in our students’ well-being and the long-term health of our community,” said Judy Nachman, Redford Union School District Interim Superintendent. “Cleaner rides mean fewer emissions, lower operating costs, and a modern system that reflects the values we want to pass on to our kids. We’re thankful to Durham School Services and Highland Electric Fleets for standing with us in this effort. Their support has been critical in moving our district toward a safer, healthier future.”

“We are excited to embark on this new EV journey with the Redford Union School District,” said John Juniker, Fleet Services Manager at Durham School Services. “This endeavor will bring about positive environmental and health benefits for the students and community and reaffirms both Durham and the school district’s commitment to being environmentally responsible leaders. Our team looks forward to working together with the school district and Highland on this EV project to build a safe, healthier future for everyone.”

Highland Electric Fleet is supporting this deployment by managing every step of the electrification process. While Highland’s contract is directly with Durham School Services, its work will ultimately benefit Redford Union’s students and the broader community. Highland is overseeing infrastructure upgrades, coordinating charger installation, and working closely with DTE Energy, the local utility provider, which is contributing make-ready funds to help power the new buses.

“Redford Union School District is making an important investment in its students and its community,” said Brian Buccella, Chief Commercial Officer at Highland Electric Fleets. “We’re proud to support the district alongside Durham School Services, helping deliver the benefits of electric transportation for students and families in Redford Union.”

By working together, Durham School Services and Highland are helping Redford Union School District modernize its fleet and provide students with a cleaner, quieter ride to school.

About Redford Union School District

Where students belong, Redford Union Schools is a public school district in Metro Detroit committed to providing excellence in a safe and challenging learning environment. The district transforms lives by offering an innovative, collaborative, tradition-rich and future-focused education to the students it serves.

About Durham School Services

As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America’s leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation’s largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.