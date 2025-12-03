Pupil Transportation Around the World: A Comparative Look at the U.S. and India

In the U.S., pupil transportation is highly structured, professionalized and heavily regulated. The yellow school bus has become a global icon of education and with good reason. Every day, nearly 25 million American children ride them to and from school. In scale, the U.S. school bus network is the largest mass transportation system in the country — larger than all municipal transit systems combined.

Last month, Bret Brooks shared his experiences with pupil transportation in the United Kingdom as part of this ongoing series exploring how different nations move their most precious cargo: Children.

The emphasis is on safety and uniformity. School buses are designed with reinforced bodies, high-backed seats and flashing stop arms. Drivers undergo training that covers not only vehicle operation but also student management and emergency response. Transportation departments map routes with precision, ensuring children in rural areas, suburbs and congested cities alike can access education. In short, the American system reflects the resources of a nation that prioritizes regulation, logistics and consistency.

India, by contrast, presents a far more diverse and uneven picture. In major urban centers like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, larger private schools often operate their own fleets of buses with professional drivers and attendants. These buses can resemble their western counterparts, and for middle- and upper-class families they provide reliable and relatively safe transportation. Yet this represents only a fraction of India’s pupil transportation reality.

In rural areas, where the majority of India’s population still lives, the journey to school is often difficult and sometimes dangerous. Many children walk long distances along narrow, unpaved roads. Others cycle, navigating crowded lanes where cars, buses, livestock and pedestrians all compete for space. In some regions, groups of children set off together for safety, with older siblings informally supervising younger ones. When school buses are available, they are often overcrowded and poorly maintained, with students packed into every available seat and standing in aisles.

Advertisement

Alternative transport methods are common. It’s not unusual to see motorcycles carrying three or four children in addition to the driver or auto-rickshaws crammed with a dozen students zigzagging through traffic. These solutions may raise serious safety concerns, but for many families they are the only affordable and practical means of getting children to school. In some remote areas, parents pool resources to hire small vans or jeeps, transforming them into improvised school shuttles.

The risks in India extend beyond traffic safety. Seasonal monsoons can flood roads, making routes treacherous. In certain rural districts, children face threats from wildlife or must cross rivers without bridges. The lack of consistent enforcement of regulations compounds the danger. Although rules for pupil transportation exist, compliance depends on local authorities and school budgets, leading to stark disparities between urban and rural systems.

Yet what stands out most to me in India is the resilience and determination of families and communities. Education is viewed as a vital pathway to opportunity, and parents will go to extraordinary lengths to ensure their children can attend school. I know of communities pooling funds to purchase a shared bus, parents rotating responsibility to escort groups of children on foot and entire villages organizing safe walking paths. This sense of collective responsibility and improvisation reflects the cultural emphasis on education as a shared priority, even when resources are scarce.

When comparing the two systems, the contrasts are sharp. The U.S. offers a regulated, resource-heavy model designed around prevention and consistency. Every component, from vehicle design to driver training, aims to reduce risk before it occurs. India’s model, however, is less a single system than a mosaic of solutions. Some children board modern school buses in cities, while others cling to the back of motorcycles or trek long distances through the countryside.

Both nations also reveal strengths. The U.S. demonstrates what is possible with planning, investment and regulation. India illustrates adaptability, community spirit and perseverance in the face of obstacles. The American system excels in uniform safety, while the Indian experience highlights resilience and the willingness to sacrifice for education.

Related: Paradise Lost, Paradise Gained

Related: Maine Student Struck by School Bus Dies from Injuries

Related: NHTSA Investigates Autonomous Waymo Rides After Illegal School Bus Passing

Despite the stark differences in execution, the underlying value is the same: Children must get to school safely. Parents in both countries share the same hopes of their children arriving ready to learn, protected along the way. Both also face the modern challenges of congestion, environmental concerns and the need for sustainable solutions.

In the U.S., conversations increasingly focus on electric school buses, emissions reduction, and the integration of technology. In India, the emphasis is on access, affordability and safety enforcement, particularly for rural and low-income families. Both nations are striving, in their own ways, to evolve pupil transportation systems that serve future generations.

Examining pupil transportation in the U.S. and India has deepened my appreciation for the many forms this work can take. America showcases the strength of regulation and logistics, while India reveals the determination of families and communities to overcome daily challenges.

In the end, whether it is a meticulously scheduled yellow school bus in Missouri or a child in rural India walking miles to class, the goal remains the same: Connecting students with education, and through that, with opportunity. That commitment to children’s futures unites both nations, even as their systems differ dramatically.

Next month, this series will turn to South America—specifically Colombia—where geography, safety, and social conditions shape pupil transportation in unique and challenging ways.

Bret E. Brooks is the chief operating officer for Gray Ram Tactical, LLC, a Missouri-based international training and consulting firm specializing in transportation safety and security issues. Bret is the author of several books and articles. He is also a keynote speaker and presents around the world. He can be reached directly at bretbrooks@grayramtacticaltraining.com.