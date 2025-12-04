Thursday, December 4, 2025
Wire Reports

South Carolina School Bus Driver Arrested, Charged with Solicitation of a Minor

By Merari Acevedo

A Moncks Corner school bus driver is behind bars after being arrested in connection with an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, reported Live 5 News.

Allan Bladorn, 39, was reportedly taken into custody Nov. 20, after Berkeley County investigators identified him as a suspect during an undercover online operation. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bladorn and placed a hold on him until he was transferred to Chesterfield County the following day.

According to the news report, authorities confirmed that Bladorn was employed as a public-school bus driver with the Berkeley County School District at the time of his arrest. Investigators seized his cellphone, which will undergo forensic analysis as part of the ongoing case.

Bladorn is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing. The sheriff’s office stated that the investigation remains active, and that additional charges may be filed as evidence continues to be reviewed.

