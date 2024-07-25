Rotary Releases New Remote-Controlled Flex MAX Linker for Safely Connecting Mobile Column Lifts

MADISON, Ind., – Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, is excited to announce that the Rotary Flex MAX Linker is now available. Utilizing the latest Rotary technology, the Flex MAX Linker allows technicians to quickly, easily and safely connect and control up to 18 Rotary Flex MAX mobile column lifts using a single remote control. This innovation facilitates lifting large-scale vehicles like heavy-duty trucks, multi-axle buses, coaches, railway wagons, and more.

“With the launch of the Flex MAX Linker, we are thrilled to offer a product that brings unprecedented convenience and safety to heavy-duty vehicle repair,” said Mike Rozzi, Heavy Duty Product Manager for Rotary. “Connecting more than a dozen columns with a single, easy-to-use remote, technicians will experience new levels of efficiency and flexibility. This innovative solution is set to transform repair shops, making operations smoother and more secure than ever before.”

Linking the mobile columns together is an easy task with pushbutton controls and a simple digital display on the remote. Each linked system can consist of two, four or six columns to adapt to the type and size of vehicle to be lifted.

The Flex MAX Linker will be compatible with all of Rotary’s Flex MAX mobile column lift models. Each pair of mobile columns features adjustable wheel forks for various wheel sizes, with minimal setup time and industry-leading lifting mobility and power. Adding the Flex MAX Linker will deliver additional strength and flexibility, improving service time and saving space in the shop.

“The groundbreaking technology in the Flex MAX Linker is the latest in our heavy-duty product lineup. Its design maximizes shop space, dramatically cuts down service time and makes technicians’ jobs not just easier but safer too,” said Rozzi. “This new product reflects our dedication to delivering world-class equipment and accessories. Designed to service a broader range of vehicles, the Flex MAX Linker will elevate a shop’s efficiency and profitability.”

In 1925, Peter Lunati designed, built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift and ushered in a new era in vehicle service with the Rotary name. Nearly a century later, Rotary has grown to become the world leader in vehicle service and repair shop productivity with global operations. Extending from our headquarters in Madison, Indiana, throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia. Rotary is committed to ‘Serving the Shop’ and has purposefully designed equipment to work seamlessly to support shops in the safest, fastest and most efficient way. Rotary offers solutions for vehicle lifting, wheel service, diagnostics and calibration, alignment, A/C service and more supported by world-class training and customer service and backed by the most comprehensive national distribution and service. Network. Rotary is part of Vehicle Service Group, an operating company of Dover Corporation’s Engineered Products segment. For more information, visit RotarySolutions.com.

About Vehicle Service Group:

As an operating company of the Dover Corporation, Vehicle Service Group (VSG) offers the world’s premier brands in vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair, and aftermarket OEM equipment. With over 95 years of experience, we design, test, manufacture, sell, and support our products with one thing in mind: our customers. For more information, visit vsgdoverr.com.