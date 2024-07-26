Durham School Services’ Partner, Boise School District, Continues to Lead as a Sustainability Trailblazer

BOISE, Idaho – Durham School Services is proud to share that its partner, the Boise School District, a nationally recognized leader in sustainability, has been awarded $2,760,000 in grant funds from the latest round of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program (CSBP). Together with Durham School Services and electric vehicle (EV) partner Highland Electric Fleets, the school district will integrate up to eight electric school buses into its fleet, as part of a pilot program. The integration process will take approximately 18 months starting from the planning process to the delivery of the EV school buses. The school district anticipates having the new vehicles on the road for the 2026-2027 school year, barring any production delays.

Some of the benefits of electric buses include reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to diesel school buses, quiet and clean operation, reduced maintenance costs, and zero tailpipe pollution. Electric buses have a “triple bottom line.” They’re good for the environment, good for public school budgets, and good for public health.

The Boise School District is no stranger when it comes to sustainability. Since 2021, it has demonstrated its commitment to improving the health of its students, teachers, and community by pledging its support to the Boise School District Collective Commitment on Clean Energy. Additionally, as part of the national Efficient and Healthy Schools Program, the school district was recently recognized with two awards for its commitment to energy efficiency and supporting healthy schools. This laudable honor has allowed them to gain further recognition as an environmentally conscious organization.

“We are proud of the national recognition, endorsement, and opportunities given to us to continue our pursuit in creating a healthier, sustainable future for our students and community,” said Ali Ward, Sustainability Supervisor, Boise School District. “The grant funds will allow us to spearhead our student transportation electrification efforts and continue on our way to becoming an environmentally responsible role model in our community. As we embark on this new EV journey, we are fortunate to have support from our partners, Durham School Services and Highland Electric Fleets and look forward to seeing the positive impact the new school buses will have on our community.”

“This is a momentous development for our team and the school district. It not only elevates both our positions as proactive environmental leaders in our community and the EV space, but most importantly, demonstrates our commitment to building a healthier future for our students to thrive in,” said Brian Craig, New Vehicle Director, North America, National Express. “We are excited to start on this green journey with the school district. Our teams are ready to jump right in and will be there every step of the way to ensure the successful integration of the EV buses.”

About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

About Boise School District: Boise School District is a high-performing, nationally-recognized, comprehensive public school system committed to academic excellence, student well-being, and preparing students for success in college, career and citizenship. With a diverse range of programs and a dedicated team of educators, Boise School District strives to empower every student to reach their full potential. Discover how Boise School District is Educating Today for a Better Tomorrow at www.boiseschools.org.

About Highland Fleets: Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit www.highlandfleets.com.