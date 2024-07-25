JVCKENWOOD Announces Availability of AI Software for Kenwood Radio Systems

IRVING, Texas -JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, Safety & Security Sector (JVCKenwood USA), and E.F. Johnson Company, a JVCKENWOOD company (EFJohnson), have an agreement with VoiceBrain to offer their proven AI software platform to Kenwood dealers and their business, industrial and mission critical customers. VoiceBrain’s AI software captures the millions of voice communications that occur every day in business and mission critical operations and converts voice to data.

VoiceBrain software integrates seamlessly with existing two-way radios to transcribe two-way radio voice communications in real-time, creating a searchable database stored in a secure cloud environment. As voice audio is processed, the AI analyzes transmissions to identify key content in the conversations, sending alerts and notifications about critical situations as soon as they happen. The database can then be analyzed and used to guide decision-making to improve operations, safety, and security. The Voice Brain Assistant can analyze thousands of hours of data in seconds, empowering customers to perform queries and prepare reports with unprecedented speed.

Because VoiceBrain allows for continuous monitoring of voice transmissions, users can set up unique SMS, email and powerful IoT alerts to immediately notify key personnel of safety issues, or potential stop in production, or delay of service, as they are happening, enabling an immediate response. This is highly effective in situations requiring instant decision-making such as theft detection, emergency evacuation, equipment malfunction, traffic incidents and more.

“Every day, Kenwood two-way radio users share important information about their organization’s operations. Until now, there was no way to easily capture, transcribe and analyze those voice transmissions and convert them into actionable information. With VoiceBrain, management can now access that information and use it for decision making,” said Mark Jasin, Executive VP and General Manager, JVCKenwood USA Corp. “We are pleased to collaborate with VoiceBrain to offer Kenwood dealers and their customers a proven AI technology to help streamline their operations, pinpoint problems, respond in real-time to emergencies and offer enhanced staff safety and security.”

“Two-way radio systems are the backbone for critical communications in both the public safety and enterprise spaces. We welcome the role of AI in optimizing those systems and bringing greater value to our customers,” said John North, VP Enterprise Systems, EFJohnson. “The VoiceBrain technology can analyze historical data, identify patterns, assess risks and provide predictive analysis to help our customers be more proactive about potential hazards.”

“We are thrilled to be a strategic partner to a brand as widely respected as Kenwood,” said Kinuko Masaki, Founder, CEO of VoiceBrain. “JVCKENWOOD is acknowledged worldwide as a technology and quality leader. We are especially pleased to provide a new solution that supports their commitment to provide the latest in industry-leading solutions to their national network of dealers and business, industrial and mission critical customers.”

JVCKENWOOD Corp. manufactures single and multi-protocol KENWOOD NEXEDGE analog and digital two-way radios that are compliant with P25, DMR and NXDN® digital standards. JVCKENWOOD USA provides radios and systems to public safety, utilities, government, education, healthcare and other major business and industrial markets. For detailed information, visit us at kenwood.com/usa/com or call JVCKENWOOD USA at 1-800-950-5005.