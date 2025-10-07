Student Transportation of America Achieves $100M+ in Growth as Strategic Acquisitions and Market Expansions Accelerate

WALL, N.J., – Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, has entered the new operating year with more than $100 million in annual revenue growth, driven by a stream of recent acquisitions in the student transportation sector, new contract bid wins across the U.S. and Canada, and a strategic expansion of industrial busing solutions, which serves as a new vertical in the U.S. market for the company. STA also celebrates new market entries into Michigan, Ohio and Nevada.

“This period of disciplined growth reflects STA’s commitment to strategically expanding our transportation services,” said Gene Kowalczewski, CEO of Student Transportation of America. “By growing our reach into new states, securing additional district contracts, and expanding our expertise in employee and industrial transportation to the United States, we are broadening our service footprint. Our core legacy of safety and service remains the foundation of everything we do, and we look forward to serving more communities.”

Significantly extending the company’s operational footprint throughout Michigan, New York, Ohio and Ontario, Canada, STA has confirmed the company has completed transactions with the following operators in recent months:

Cook School Bus Lines, LTD – Located in Eastern Ontario, Canada, Cook School Bus provides student transportation services to the families of Wellington County and surrounding communities.

ABC Student Transportation – Located in Detroit, Michigan, ABC is a full-service student transportation company serving local students throughout Wayne County.

Star & Strand Transportation, Inc. – Located in Troy, New York, Star & Strand primarily provides school transportation services and charter busing to communities within the state’s Capital region, including throughout Rensselaer and Albany counties.

Universal Transportation Systems – Located in West Chester Township, Ohio, Universal Transportation primarily focuses on school transportation, non-emergency medical transportation and charter busing for communities throughout Cincinnati, Columbus and West Chester Township. Under each agreement, STA is working closely with legacy personnel to ensure business continues with minimal disruption to local customers. The company prides itself on leveraging the knowledge and expertise of its local teams to ensure services are tailored to the unique needs of every community it serves.

STA has also won several new district contracts for the 2025-2026 school year, including new agreements in California, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin, further strengthening its national service footprint. In Canada, Student Transportation of Canada has added contract agreements with new schools in Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan, expanding its customer base and bringing safe and reliable transportation to more communities.

“As we welcome new customers and expand our roster, we remain committed to the values that have guided us from the start — safety, reliability, and building strong local relationships that ensure every community receives the highest level of service,” adds Kowalczewski.

To learn more about Student Transportation of America, its growing fleet, or career opportunities, please visit ridesta.com.

About Student Transportation of America

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is committed to cultivating a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to take pride in their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA’s commitment to positively impacting the health of its passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative that decreases its carbon footprint, helping to move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit www.rideSTA.com.