Why AI in School Transportation Must Start with Empathy, Not Efficiency

As the school transportation industry wrestles with complex challenges—driver shortages, safety concerns and operational inefficiencies—artificial intelligence (AI) is often positioned as a silver bullet. Fleet management systems tout data optimization. Dash cams promise incident reduction. Digital platforms claim to centralize and simplify operations.

But in the rush to innovate, we risk forgetting what matters most: People. Specifically, the drivers, dispatchers and front-line staff who make student transportation possible every day. If AI is to truly move this industry forward, it must be rooted in empathy—not just algorithms.

Coaching, Not Surveillance

Take the growing adoption of AI-powered dash cameras. When framed solely as surveillance tools, these systems can alienate drivers. No one wants to feel like they’re being watched without context or support. However, when implemented with a focus on coaching rather than punishment, these same tools can become allies. Cameras that detect risky behaviors—such as distracted driving, hard-braking or rolling stops—can deliver real-time feedback and personalized training opportunities. This helps drivers improve their performance without feeling policed.

It’s a shift in mindset from compliance to confidence-building. Drivers begin to feel supported, not scrutinized. And fleets often see measurable improvements in safety outcomes and morale as a result.

Retention Through Respect

The transportation industry has a retention problem. Nationally, school bus operators report chronic shortages, with turnover rates frequently exceeding 50 percent. Recruitment incentives and signing bonuses help, but they rarely address the deeper issue: How drivers feel on the job.

This is where AI can play a powerful role, if used thoughtfully. Integrated platforms that

offer real-time route data, reliable communication and automated scheduling aren’t just operational tools. They’re stress reducers. When a school bus driver knows their route will be accurate, when help is one tap away, and that their feedback is acknowledged and

acted upon, it builds trust. And trust builds tenure. In some operations, these changes have reduced driver turnover by double digits. Not because of gimmicks or grand gestures but because the technology made drivers feel valued and protected.

The Quiet Power of Automation AI’s most human impact may come behind the scenes. The administrative burdens on drivers and staff, from payroll questions to incident reporting, can erode time, focus and job satisfaction. Enter virtual assistants, workflow automations and smart self-service tools. When designed well, they give employees 24/7 access to the information they need, cut response times and free up staff to focus on meaningful, person-to-person support.

This isn’t just about operational efficiency, it’s about respect. Respect for employees’ time. Respect for their need to focus on their core responsibilities. Respect for their mental bandwidth. It’s tempting to think of automation as impersonal. But when deployed with the employee experience in mind, it can be one of the most empathetic forms of technology.

Start With the End User Too often, transportation tech is built from the top down and optimized for operations managers, IT leaders, or compliance teams. But the most successful implementations flip that script. They ask, what do drivers actually need? What do dispatchers struggle with? Where do mechanics waste the most time? Empathy, in this sense, becomes a design principle. And when it is, adoption skyrockets. Engagement rises. Feedback loops get shorter. And frontline staff begin to see technology not as a burden—but as a partner.

The Bigger Opportunity We’re at a crossroads. AI and automation are poised to reshape school transportation over the next decade. But the question isn’t whether we’ll adopt these tools. It’s how we’ll use them. Will we chase efficiency at the cost of human connection? Or will we use technology to elevate the people who make the system work? The path forward requires us to recognize a simple truth: Buses don’t move students—people do. And when we center those people in our digital transformation efforts, everyone wins: the organization, the employees and most importantly, the children we’re entrusted to transport safely every day.

Editor’s Note: As reprinted from the September 2025 issue of School Transportation News.

Gaurav Sharda is the chief technology officer for Beacon Mobility companies and in July won the SchoolTransportation News Innovator of the Year Award for his direction of new human-focused AI solutions.

