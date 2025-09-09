The School Bus Safety Company Unveils New Leadership Training Course to Elevate Safety Leadership

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The School Bus Safety Company (SBSC) launches a new groundbreaking Safety Leadership Training Course, emphasizing the pivotal role of leadership with the mantra, “Leadership, Leadership & Leadership” as the three most crucial factors in ensuring safe school transportation.

This innovative course is a compelling opportunity for school transportation professionals to enhance safety standards and is now open for enrollment, inviting leaders to transform their operations. Tailored for location managers, supervisors, trainers, dispatchers, and anyone in a supervisory role, the course offers a robust curriculum featuring seven comprehensive programs and a 40-question final exam. The program includes:

Introduction to Safety Leadership

What is Safety

Safety Management Systems

Why Do People Have Accidents

Understanding Human Behavior

Leadership Principles

Safety Leadership Practices

Delivered conveniently online or via thumb drive, the course equips leaders with actionable strategies to instill a “safety-first” mindset, shaping the operational norms that underpin a strong safety culture. SBSC underscores the importance of leadership training, noting that many managers, often promoted from driver roles, lack formal education in leadership. This gap can hinder safety efforts, but the new course addresses it head-on. “When all the leaders are taught the required practices and act in unison, you will have created a Safety Culture,” SBSC explains. The foundation lies in setting norms—instinctive behaviors employees follow daily—which are directly influenced by leadership. By aligning these norms, leaders can control how work is performed, ensuring consistency and safety. The course introduces practical tools like the ABCs of behavior—Antecedents, Behaviors, and Consequences—teaching leaders how to use effective antecedents to shape desired behaviors and achieve positive outcomes. Additionally, it explores the KSA/MVP framework (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities/Motivation, Values, Personality), offering insights into the leading factors affecting human behavior. These techniques empower leaders to instill the desired norms in drivers, fostering a cohesive and safety-focused team.

SBSC is offering a free seven-day preview, which takes approximately two hours to complete. Interested individuals can contact SBSC at 866-275-7272 or visit www.schoolbussafetyco.com to watch a short video explaining the importance of Safety Leadership.

Early users have enthusiastically rated the course a perfect 10 out of 10, praising its clarity and effectiveness. Tony Corpin, Publisher of School Transportation News went through the course and said “It is outstanding!”. The significance of this training cannot be overstated.

SBSC highlights that when all leaders understand and apply the same practices, working toward common goals, the organization reaches its peak performance. As Napoleon Bonaparte famously said, “There are no bad troops, only bad officers.” This course translates that wisdom into action, enabling leaders to move beyond discussion and implement tangible improvements. The unified application of leadership practices ensures teams move in the same direction, maximizing safety and efficiency. School transportation professionals are encouraged to seize this opportunity to elevate their skills and contribute to a safer environment for students. The course’s flexible delivery options make it accessible, while its comprehensive content provides lasting value. Whether you’re a seasoned supervisor or a newly promoted manager, this training offers the tools to lead with confidence and purpose.

Don’t miss out—take the first step by requesting your preview today. Experience firsthand how the Safety Leadership Training Course can transform your leadership approach and set new standards for safety in school transportation. Contact SBSC now at 866-275-7272 or visit www.schoolbussafetyco.com to begin your journey toward excellence.