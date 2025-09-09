Louisiana Child Hit by Truck, 19-Year-Old Driver Arrested

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he illegally passed a stopped school bus and struck a child in a St. Tammany Parish neighborhood, reported Fox 8.

The incident reportedly occurred Aug. 25 in the Tall Timbers subdivision of Mandeville, Louisiana, located on the northern bank of Lake Pontchartrain. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said via the article the school bus was stopped with its lights flashing and stop sign extended as children were being dropped off.

As one child crossed the street, a pickup truck driver allegedly ignored the stopped bus and struck the girl. She suffered minor injuries to her arm, authorities said.

Following a public appeal for help identifying the driver, the Sheriff’s office noted via the news report it received several tips after releasing surveillance images of the truck on social media. On Aug. 26, deputies arrested Mario Avila, 19, in connection with the incident.

According to the news report, Avila was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on multiple charges, including hit-and-run, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension with a prior DWI, and unlawfully overtaking a stopped school bus.

Sheriff Randy Smith reportedly issued a warning to motorists, emphasizing the dangers of passing school buses when children are present.

“This is a reminder to all drivers, stop means stop,” Smith said. “Passing a stopped school bus is not only illegal, it puts children’s lives at risk.” The child involved in the incident is expected to make a full recovery.

