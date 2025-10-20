When the School Bus Reds are Flashing, There is No Passing Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Driver Ryan Preece Reminds Motorists to Protect Students on the Road

YARDVILLE, N.J. —During National School Bus Safety Week (NSBSW), highlighted on October 20 through October 24, 2025, organizations from across the country including the National School Transportation Association (NSTA), Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing, Blue Bird Corporation and ROUSH CleanTech are joining the nationwide call to remind motorists that stopping for a school bus is not optional—it’s the law and will prevent avoidable tragedies.

To raise awareness, RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece appears in a new video campaign showing that even professional drivers stop for school buses. In the video, Preece, who drives the No. 60 car, reinforces the message that safety around school buses is everyone’s responsibility—no matter how much experience you have behind the wheel.

You can access the video here: RFK Racing & Ryan Preece PSA

This message is especially critical in light of recent findings released by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS). Each school day, millions of students across the U.S. depend on the yellow school bus—the safest form of student transportation—to get to and from school. Yet, new data from the NASDPTS reveals that illegal passings of stopped school buses remain a major threat to student safety.

According to NASDPTS’s thirteenth annual National Stop Arm Violation Survey, released at the 2025 NSTA Annual Meeting and Convention in Boston, 114,239 school bus drivers in 36 states and the District of Columbia reported 67,258 vehicles illegally passing their stopped buses in just one day during the 2024–2025 school year. When projected across all U.S. school bus drivers, that’s more than 39.3 million violations per year. Although this marks a decrease from 45.2 million violations in the previous year, the issue remains alarming.

The annual survey, conducted since 2011, highlights the ongoing need for education, enforcement, and vigilance to prevent these dangerous incidents. In recent years, several states have strengthened penalties, authorized camera-based enforcement, and implemented new awareness campaigns—all steps toward safer roads for students.

Additionally, NSTA has spearheaded a national effort to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal school bus passings through their support of the “Brake for Kids Act” (H.R.2348/S.2812) – an initiative sponsored by Reps. Pete Stauber (MN-08), Rudy Yakym (IN-02), Julia Brownley (CA-26), Seth Moulton(MA-06), and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), as well as Senators Todd Young (IN) and Gary Peters (MI).

According to its description, the bill directs the Department of Transportation (DOT) to produce and distribute a national public safety campaign on the dangers of illegally passing stopped school buses. Specifically, the campaign must increase awareness and education about the issue through a variety of media, including television, radio, and social media advertising. “Illegal school bus passings have continued on our roadways, despite the best efforts of student transportation professionals to curb this dangerous and illegal practice. Public Awareness campaigns like this provide the ability to reach a wide target audience with the hope that our message resonates,” said Patrick Dean, NSTA President, as well as President of Dean Transportation in Michigan.

“As evidenced by the release of this video, student transportation stands unified in our quest to eliminate incidences of illegal school passings throughout the United States. Public messaging remains one tool at our disposal, and I call on motorists, law enforcement, and the court system to do their part as well to help alleviate this vexing problem,” Curt Macysyn, NSTA Executive Director concluded. NSTA would like to thank the Michigan Association for Student Transportation (MAPT) and ROUSH CleanTech for their leadership in this project. For more information about school bus safety, please go to School Bus Facts – website hosted by NSTA at https://www.schoolbusfacts.com