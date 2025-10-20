National School Bus Safety Week Spotlights Propane’s Role in Modern, Reliable Fleets

RICHMOND, Va. — During National School Bus Safety Week, the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) is highlighting how propane autogas buses help school districts across the country deliver on their most important priority: getting students to and from school safely, reliably, and responsibly.

More than 1.3 million students nationwide ride to school each day on 22,000 propane-powered buses. The technology is trusted in more than 1,000 school districts coast-to-coast due in part to the energy source’s low emissions profile. Propane autogas school buses produce 96 percent fewer nitrogen oxides (NOx) than diesel. That significant reduction helps improve air quality around schools and neighborhoods, which benefits students, drivers, and communities.

The buses are also noticeably quieter than diesel models, allowing drivers to focus on the road and better hear what’s happening inside and outside the bus.

“As a former school transportation director, I know that nothing matters more than getting students to school safely,” said Joel Stutheit, senior manager of autogas business development at PERC. “I trusted propane autogas in my fleet because of its proven track record of keeping students and drivers safe on every ride.”

Equally as important as a clean, quiet ride, propane autogas school buses provide an additional layer of reliability. A recent U.S. Department of Energy report warns that, without major upgrades, the U.S. could see up to 100 times more grid disruptions by 2030. Unlike electric models, propane autogas buses don’t rely on grid power to stay in operation, providing a layer of security when schools need to safely transport students even during emergencies.

Depending on the tank size, propane autogas buses have a range of up to 400 miles on a single refuel, providing flexibility and peace of mind for school districts and parents. And unlike diesel or electric models whose performance can vary when temperatures plummet, propane autogas buses start in cold weather without any additives or heaters.

“School transportation directors want solutions that make sense not just on paper, but on the road, too,” said Stutheit. “With propane autogas, school districts can lower emissions, keep buses running on schedule, and give students a safer, quieter ride. It’s a solution for today and well into the future.”

To learn more about the safety, performance, and environmental benefits of propane school buses, visit betterourbuses.com.

About PERC: The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.