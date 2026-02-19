(Free Webinar) From Taxis to Trusted Rides: East Aurora’s Student Transportation Transformation

When East Aurora School District 131 faced growing transportation challenges, the district turned to an unexpected solution. By partnering with First Student’s First Alt®, East Aurora transitioned away from using taxis and cabs and implemented a safer, more reliable alternative for students who need it most.

In this webinar, you’ll hear directly from Gladys De Lucio, Director of Transportation at East Aurora, and Leon Fornelli, AGM at First Alt, as they share how the district:

Built on its existing partnership with First Student to expand into alternative transportation.

Leveraged FirstView ® and Samsara technology to improve visibility, tracking, and communication for schools and families.

and Samsara technology to improve visibility, tracking, and communication for schools and families. Met the needs of one of Illinois’ largest Spanish-speaking communities with bilingual dispatchers who provide trusted communication with parents in their native language.

Join us to discover how East Aurora created a student-first transportation model that improved efficiency, strengthened family trust, and set a new standard for safe, consistent rides.

Brought to you by First Student



REGISTER BELOW:

Presenters:

Gladys De Lucio

Director of Transportation

East Aurora School District 131

Gladys De Lucio is the Director of Transportation for East Aurora School District 131, one of Illinois’ largest Spanish-speaking districts. With 21 years of experience in school transportation, she oversees daily operations with a strong focus on safety, bus stop planning, and community engagement. De Lucio leads both traditional bus services and alternative transportation programs, working closely with bilingual dispatch teams to support non-English-speaking families. Her deep commitment to equitable access ensures that every student has reliable transit to and from school. She holds a degree from Robert Morris University–Illinois.

Leon Fornelli

Area General Manager of Alternative Transportation

First Alt®

Leon Fornelli, MBA, is the Area General Manager of Alternative Transportation at First Alt®, where he leads inclusive student transportation programs across nine states. A seasoned leader in education logistics, Fornelli develops and scales operations from the ground up, always with safety, equity, and innovation in mind. He’s deeply committed to increasing access, amplifying parent and community engagement, and building systems that meet diverse student needs, including non-traditional routes and support. Fornelli also champions technology integration and workforce development in transportation services.

Gregg Prettyman

Vice President

First Alt®

As Vice President of First Alt®, Gregg Prettyman brings more than 13 years of leadership in alternative student transportation and is recognized as one of the original architects of the alternative transportation model. Before joining First Student, Prettyman served as Chief Operating Officer at ALC Schools, where he supported over 400 district contracts across 20 states, and oversaw more than 10,000 student trips each day. Today, he leads a team with over 50 years of combined experience, all focused on helping districts deliver safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation for students with unique needs.