Students Praised for Stopping School Bus, Helping Driver During Medical Emergency

Five Mississippi middle school students are praised as heroes after stopping a moving school bus when their driver lost consciousness during a medical emergency.

The incident happened the afternoon of April 22 in the Hancock County School District, when a bus driver transporting students suddenly became incapacitated while behind the wheel.

“This afternoon, during middle school dismissal, a bus driver on Bus #22 experienced a medical emergency,” the district said in a statement. “We are grateful to report that all students are safe and were transported home safely. Students acted quickly to help ensure the bus was safely brought to a stop and then contacted emergency services. We are proud of our students for staying calm and acting responsibly.”

The driver, 45-year-old Leah Taylor, told local news reporters that she suffered an asthma attack while driving her usual route and lost consciousness.

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“I had a medical emergency, and the students stepped up,” she said.

Surveillance video released by the district shows a chaotic scene unfolding inside the bus as Taylor slumps over and the vehicle begins to drift. Students can be seen quickly reacting, coordinating efforts to regain control and prevent a potentially serious crash.

“She kind of, sort of, like, fell over, like flopped over, and everyone started standing up,” student McKenzy Finch told local news reporters, describing the moment the situation became clear. According to the students, the bus began veering off course and picking up speed. That’s when several of them sprang into action.

Students Seize Their Hero Moment

“I saw that the bus was veering off to the side, then I grabbed the wheel,” said Jackson Casnave, one of the students credited with helping steer the bus back under control.

At the same time, sixth grader Darrius Clark made his way to the front and stepped on the brakes, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Other students focused on getting help and assisting the driver. Eighth grader Kayleigh Clark called 911 while fellow eighth grader Destiny Cornelius helped administer Taylor’s medication.

“I saw her medication in her hand, and I saw her reaching for it. I knew that’s what she needed,” Cornelius told reporters.

The coordinated response by the group of students ensured the safety of everyone on board. No injuries were reported among the students. Emergency responders arrived shortly after and aided Taylor, who is expected to fully recover.

School officials and community members have since praised the students for their composure and quick thinking under pressure, noting that their actions likely prevented a serious accident. The district emphasized the importance of the students’ teamwork and presence of mind during the emergency.

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