(Free Webinar) Running Transportation Dispatch & Payroll as One System

Student transportation leaders are being asked to do more with less—manage driver shortages, control labor costs, ensure on-time arrivals, and maintain payroll accuracy across increasingly complex operations. Yet many districts still rely on disconnected systems for GPS, routing, dispatch, and payroll, leaving gaps in visibility when it matters most.

In this webinar, hear directly from Little Elm Independent School District (TX) about how they successfully transitioned from a contractor-based model to a fully in-house transportation operation—and why unifying dispatch and payroll into a single command-and-control system was non-negotiable.

Under the leadership of Transportation Director Jonquez Moore, Little Elm ISD adopted Bytecurve to gain real-time insight into driver availability, route performance, and labor costs.

Attendees will learn how management-by-exception dashboards help dispatch teams identify late or missing drivers before service is impacted, how tying clock-in times to route schedules improves payroll accuracy, and how district leaders use data to track on-time performance by route and campus.

The session will also explore measurable outcomes, including improved on-time arrivals, reduced payroll leakage, and increased confidence across dispatch and payroll teams.

Whether you’re managing an in-house fleet or evaluating how to modernize your transportation technology stack, this webinar will provide practical, peer-driven insights you can apply immediately.

Presenters:

Jonquez Moore

Transportation Leader

Little Elm Independent School District (TX)

Jonquez Moore is the transportation Leader at Little Elm ISD, where he oversaw the district’s transition from contractor-based service to a district-run operation. A former teacher and coach, Moore brings a unique operational perspective and is known for leveraging real-time data to improve dispatch efficiency, payroll accuracy, and on-time arrivals across a growing fleet.

Jonathan Agenten

Sales Director

Bytecurve

Jonathan Agenten manages strategy and customer engagement for Bytecurve, working closely with school districts nationwide to improve dispatch visibility, payroll accuracy, and operational performance. With deep experience in K-12 transportation technology, he helps districts modernize workflows and make data-driven decisions.

Bryan Mitchell

Marketing

Bytecurve

Bryan Mitchell focuses on helping transportation leaders understand how unified dispatch and payroll systems reduce labor inefficiencies and improve on-time performance.