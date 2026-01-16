Friday, January 16, 2026
Ride and Drive, Technology Demo Return to Charlotte Motor Speedway in March

By Ruth Ashmore
STN EXPO East attendees will ride school buses on the Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of the Ride and Drive and Technology Demo. (Photo by Vincent Rios Creative)
STN EXPO East attendees will hride school buses on the Charlotte Motor Speedway in March. (Photo by Vincent Rios Creative)

STN EXPO East attendees will experience “A Day at the Track” as the Charlotte Motor Speedway is transformed into an immersive student transportation event.
The Ride and Drive and Product Demo is scheduled for Sunday, March 29 during the STN EXPO East conference and trade show held at the nearby Embassy Suites Charlotte-Concord in North Carolina. The Ride and Drive and demo networking events are featured as part of the Bus Technology Summit and Green Bus Summit.

Bus Technology Summit will begin with product labs presented by individual vendors that are creating cutting-edge technology options to address student transportation industry needs. The Green Bus Summit starts the same day and features panel discussions with industry manufacturers and clean energy organizations as they provide an overview of green fuel and energy options available. Both Summits continue Monday, March 30.

At the Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday evening, attendees will take part in a racing inspired event held in the NASCAR Cup Series Garage. The reception will feature dinner, drinks and entertainment. Attendees can then visit the sponsor stations to demo different products and ride different school bus models around the quarter-mile oval track. This iconic venue provides an unforgettable experience centered around connection, collaboration and innovation.

Ride and Drive and Technology Demo title sponsor Zonar will showcase its product line is joined by platinum sponsors Blue Bird, First Light Safety Products, IC Bus, Micro Bird, RIDE, Southeast Propane Alliance (SEPA), and Transfinder. A full list of sponsors is available online.

Register by Feb. 14 to save $100 on conference registration. Find the conference agenda, exhibitor lists, and hotel information at stnexpo.com/east.

