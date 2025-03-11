Tuesday, March 11, 2025
(STN Podcast E250) Put That On A T-shirt: Changing Landscapes & Serving Communities

School Transportation Nation – Episode 248

By Claudia Newton

Ryan and Tony discuss federal government shifts and how the industry could be affected, as well as how to keep the core values of transporting students safely and efficiently.

“The driver shortage isn’t an excuse.” In an interview full of phrases you could put on a t-shirt, Heather Handschin, supervisor of bus operations for Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia, discusses tools, processes and training to retain drivers, run operations smoothly, and serve community families well.

