(STN Podcast E305) It’s Your Job: Industry Legend Dick Fischer Talks School Bus Safety, Training

More U.S. Environmental Protection Agency news and webinars on funding, plus how clean energy demand intersects with AI’s need for resources. Conversations continue at ACT EXPO this week and the Green Bus Summit at STN EXPO West in July.

“The tragedy will never leave you.” Shocking real-life stories abound in this special extended episode as 91-year-old industry legend and consultant Richard “Dick” Fischer underscores the need for thorough safety leadership and training. He discusses student transportation history, school bus crashes in the news, drunk and criminal drivers, illegal passing and the Danger Zone. See him live at STN EXPO West and email him to sign up for his free safety newsletter.

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