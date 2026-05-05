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(STN Podcast E305) It’s Your Job: Industry Legend Dick Fischer Talks School Bus Safety, Training

School Transportation Nation – Episode 305

By Claudia Newton
Dick Fischer (middle) was awarded STN's first and only Lifetime Achievement award during the 2024 STN EXPO EXPO. Fischer stands with STN Editor in Chief Ryan Gray (left) and STN Publisher Tony Corpin (Right.) (Photo by Vincent Rios Creative.)

More U.S. Environmental Protection Agency news and webinars on funding, plus how clean energy demand intersects with AI’s need for resources. Conversations continue at ACT EXPO this week and the Green Bus Summit at STN EXPO West in July.

“The tragedy will never leave you.” Shocking real-life stories abound in this special extended episode as 91-year-old industry legend and consultant Richard “Dick” Fischer underscores the need for thorough safety leadership and training. He discusses student transportation history, school bus crashes in the news, drunk and criminal drivers, illegal passing and the Danger Zone. See him live at STN EXPO West and email him to sign up for his free safety newsletter.

Read more about safety and access safety resources.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



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