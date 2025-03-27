Thursday, March 27, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E252) Onsite at STN EXPO East in Charlotte: School Bus Technology Interviews

School Transportation Nation – Episode 252

By Claudia Newton

During STN EXPO East in Charlotte, North Carolina, STN Publisher Tony Corpin caught up with several friends in the school bus supplier market and found out about their new and exciting products and developments.

Francisco Lagunas, general manager of the North American bus market for Cummins, provides updates on the highly anticipated new B7.2 diesel and Octane engines.

Mike Ippolito, chief operating officer for School Radio, covers the safety benefits of modernized two-way radio communications, including AI voice transcription of calls.

Steve Randazzo, chief growth officer for BusPatrol America, talks illegal passing reduction efforts including stop-arm camera enforcement solutions at no upfront cost to school districts.

Transportation Supervisor Todd Silverthorn and Assistant Transportation Supervisor Henry Mullen share about operations at Kettering City Schools, Ohio. They’re joined by John Daniels, vice president of marketing for technology partner Transfinder.

Plus, hear how attendees onsite are combating the school bus driver shortage.

Read more about the conversations at STN EXPO East.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from Ride.

 

 

Interview with Buspatrol. 

 

Interview with Cummins. 

 

 

Interview with School Radio. 

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous article
Gallery: Ride and Drive at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Multimedia

