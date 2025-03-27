Thursday, March 27, 2025
Event News

Gallery: Ride and Drive at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Taylor Ekbatani
Attendees at the 2025 STN EXPO East in Charlotte, North Carolina were invited to attend a unique ride and drive experience at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. (Photo by Vincent Rios Creative.)
CONCORD, N.C. — Taking place at the famous Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Bus Technology Summit and Green Bus Summit Technology Demonstration and Ride & Drive Experience showcased the latest advancements in green school buses and transportation solutions on March 23, 2025 during STN EXPO East.

Attendees were treated to a hands-on experience with various transportation technology demonstrations and green buses, including electric, propane and other alternative fuel vehicles. School transportation professionals were able to ride the latest models and learn about their features while driving around the Charlotte Motor Speedway track.

(Photos by Vincent Rios Creative.)

 

