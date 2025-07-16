(STN Podcast E265) Onsite at STN EXPO West: Innovations & Partnerships for School Transportation Success

David Weber, business development manager for School-Radio, analyzes new bus radio and communication technology solutions that can optimize district operations.

Regional Sales Manager James Holtz gives us a glimpse of the innovative new electric school bus Blade Battery from RIDE.

Amidst rapid developments in the clean fuel school bus market, Francisco “Paco” Lagunas, general manager of the North American bus market for Cummins, and Richard Garvin, director of strategy and commercial business development, present answers from the energy leader.

Director of Transportation Teri Mapengo discusses operations, technology and fostering the kind of positive workplace culture that won Prosper Independent School District in Texas a Top Transportation Teams award at this week’s STN EXPO in Reno, Nevada.

Conversation with RIDE.



Conversation with School-Radio.





Conversation with Cummins



