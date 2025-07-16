Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E265) Onsite at STN EXPO West: Innovations & Partnerships for School Transportation Success

School Transportation Nation – Episode 265

By Claudia Newton

David Weber, business development manager for School-Radio, analyzes new bus radio and communication technology solutions that can optimize district operations.

Regional Sales Manager James Holtz gives us a glimpse of the innovative new electric school bus Blade Battery from RIDE.

Amidst rapid developments in the clean fuel school bus market, Francisco “Paco” Lagunas, general manager of the North American bus market for Cummins, and Richard Garvin, director of strategy and commercial business development, present answers from the energy leader.

Director of Transportation Teri Mapengo discusses operations, technology and fostering the kind of positive workplace culture that won Prosper Independent School District in Texas a Top Transportation Teams award at this week’s STN EXPO in Reno, Nevada.

Read more STN EXPO West coverage.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.


 

Conversation with RIDE.

 

 


Conversation with School-Radio.

 


Conversation with Cummins

 

 

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

