NASDPTS’ Weber Provides Updates to NCST

RENO, Nev. — Ronna Weber, the executive director of the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services provided updates on the National Congress of School Transportation.

The NCST, which historically meets every five years to update the National School Transportation Specifications and Procedures, was held May 4-6 in Des Moines, Iowa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last Congress was held 10 years ago. Webber provided attendees with takeaways of the Congress, highlighting proposals from all committees.

School Transportation News was on-site and reported on the Congress.

Going forward, Weber said during a session at STN EXPO West Monday the 17th Steering Committee will meet in late summer or early fall to discuss and approve operating procedures for the 18th Congress. By early 2026, the 18th Congress Steering Committee will be named and by spring of next year information on the next NCST, such as dates and location will be released.

During the 17th Congress, delegates were surveyed on if they think holding NCST every five years is still adequate or if it should be held more frequently. Additionally, delegates were asked where the location should be, as Weber said Des Moines no longer is a good fit for the event.

In terms of the next NSTSP manual, Weber noted that the NCST steering committee is working with a new printer, and delegates and interested parties in attendance were able to purchase an edition with their registration.

The book is currently being drafted, Weber told STN attendees, and each writing committee will be able to look at their section before it goes to print, with very little ability to make changes. She noted that she hopes the manual will be released and available for purchase by Sept. 1.