Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E293) Community, Not Individual: Maine Superintendent Collaborates for Student, Staff Success

School Transportation Nation – Episode 293

By Claudia Newton

Insights on national school bus contractor First Student’s purchase of Chicago area contractor Cook Illinois Corp., the Blue Bird 2026 Q1 earnings report, and a California study on lap/shoulder seatbelt efficacy.

“Make sure that the right people are on the right seats on the bus.” Heather Perry, superintendent of Schools for Maine’s Gorham Public Schools, was named as one of four finalists for the 2026 National Superintendent of the Year Award by The School Superintendents Association, AASA. She discusses her leadership journey, winter transportation operations, the value of collaboration and staff support, and a robust student career support program.

