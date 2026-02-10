STN EXPO East to Share Importance of School Bus Video Review

School bus video cameras have become an important part of the school bus safety infrastructure. But as a part of proper usage, it’s crucial for student transportation leadership to understand the policies and procedures needed to ensure timely review of the footage.

A March 30 panel discussion, “Proper & Timely Review of Video Recorded Incidents,” at STN EXPO East in Charlotte-Concord, North Carolina will feature three student transportation professionals. Launi Harden, a consultant and former transportation director at Washington County School District in Utah, will moderate the session with Bernando Brown, director student transportation at DeKalb County School District in Georgia, and Teena Mitchell, special needs coordinator at Greenville County Schools in South Carolina and past National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT) president.

During the session, Harden, Brown and Mitchell will look at the logistics of managing video footage for school bus fleets and detail the need for processes and policies to know what’s on the footage and respond to it. The panelists will discuss their own experience with school bus video cameras including best practices and the impact of the hardware and software on driver and student safety. They will also review the variety of considerations involved in creating school bus video camera review policies, from legal requirements to open records requests, impacts on IEPs to technology considerations.

Other topics to be discussed include reviewing footage to flag concerning behavior, the importance of consistent review for early detection of violent or sexual assaults, and communication with parents of video-related policies. Attendees will hear conversation on the proper storage of footage, archiving it for the right amount of time, how to create a documented process for allowing district employees to view the videos, and how these policies are in the best interest of district and transportation employees.

Attendees will leave the session with practical strategies to improve communication and collaboration across their district, with their larger community of students and families, law enforcement and contractors regarding this important facet of school bus safety.

Early Bird savings ends Feb. 13. Register for the conference by the deadline to save $100 on main conference registration. Registration will give access to this and dozens of other educational sessions, hands-on trainings and networking events including the Ride and Drive/Technology Demo, Trade Show and Thomas Built Buses tour, all held over the six-day conference. Register at stnexpo.com/east.

